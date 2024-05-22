King Charles 'Doesn’t Want to Be Bothered' With Prince Harry as He Focuses on Cancer Treatment
King Charles is balancing his cancer treatment and his royal duties — which is why he isn't interested in any drama with Prince Harry.
"The King is facing an unspecified cancer. That is really a harrowing thing for any person to do," Michael Cole told GB News. "At the same time, he is the head of state and he has to maintain his duties and be out and be seen. He doesn’t want his equilibrium to be upset."
“It is upsetting to him that his younger son has said such heartless and cruel things, not just about himself, but about Queen Camilla, and that has gone home harder than anything else he could do," Cole continued.
Harry credited the lost opportunity to His Majesty's busy schedule, but Cole thinks the Windsors are still bothered by Spare.
“They might say they ‘don’t want to be bothered with this because it is emotionally upsetting,'" Cole stated. "I think any physician will tell you when you’re undergoing treatment of this kind, the best thing to be is relaxed and clear your own mind."
“Let the physicians do their work and get better as soon as possible, that is what he wants to do. It has been upsetting for him to see," he added.
A spokesperson for Harry released a statement confirming he wouldn't meet with Charles while in London.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a rep said in a statement. "The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”
OK! previously reported royal correspondent Roya Nikkah alleged the duke's decision to publicly confirm that he wouldn't see his dad annoyed Charles.
"All the narrative from the moment he [Harry] touched down and we got that statement from Harry's spokesperson saying it's not possible for Harry to see his father, his father is too busy, he completely understands," Nikkah said on "The Royals with Roya and Kate" podcast. "That set the mood music for the whole week that Harry had said 'Pa is too busy to see me.'"
"I just thought something didn't feel quite right about this, so I dug away and dug away a bit deeper and found out that actually, Harry had asked if he could stay and Charles had said, 'Yes, come and stay son,'" she continued. "You come and stay in a royal residence, you are near where I am so it's going to be much easier for me to see you given what's going on with my diary and your diary."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to Nikkah, Charles invited the veteran to stay at a royal residence to have easier access to him.
"And that turned everything on its head because the narrative from Harry that I wanted to see my father but he is too busy to see me, actually the reality was Charles said, 'Yes, please do come and stay in a royal gaff and that would make it much easier for me to see each other,'" Nikkah shared.