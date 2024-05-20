Prince William 'Crossed Harry Off the List' and 'Froze' Him Out Before He Visited the U.K.
Prince Harry traveled to London to celebrate the Invictus Games, but the Duke of Sussex failed to reunite with King Charles and Prince William — a sign the feud is nowhere close to ending.
"They have chosen to ignore Harry, to freeze him out, and to not let him get under their skin when they are facing so many critical challenges," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "In a way, I think that is even sadder. It’s been said that hate isn’t the opposite of love – indifference is."
"The King and Prince William are not surprised when Harry makes trips abroad, even when Meghan [Markle] accompanies him," the author continued. "And I don’t get the sense they begrudge Harry [for] his ties to Africa. Charles and William have crossed Harry off their list for a plethora of reasons, but making a brief trip with one reporter and one photographer in tow isn’t one of them."
Anderson noticed that the Sussexes traveled with a small team instead of a big group when they were abroad.
"One reporter and one photographer do not a royal tour make," Andersen explained. "Harry and Meghan have significantly scaled back their entourage. They have also sought to make their appearances abroad seem as informal and unofficial-looking as possible. My sense is that they are taking pains not to appear as if they are overstepping their bounds."
Although the couple's trip to Nigeria brought an increase of positive headlines about them, Andersen speculated that the royal family will avoid discussing the Sussexes altogether.
"Right now, the royal family is united in its determination to act as if Harry and Meghan don’t exist," Andersen continued. "One hopes that won’t last forever, and that either William or the king will be courageous and far-sighted enough to take the olive branch Harry repeatedly extends to them."
"Finding a legitimate part-time royal role for Harry and his family could be a huge shot in the arm for the monarchy at a time when the royals need all the help they can get. But at the moment, it’s not looking good," he added.
Although the Windsors are focused on The Firm, the optics of the Sussexes' trip could confuse royal watchers.
"Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there – the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled," Tom Quinn explained. "Meghan and Harry's speeches and their whole attitude have been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals, and William and his father King Charles don’t like it one bit."
"For Charles and William, it’s as if Meghan and Harry are saying, 'We don’t need your permission to be working royals – we will do it on our own terms whenever and wherever we like,'" he noted.
Andersen spoke to Fox News Digital.
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.