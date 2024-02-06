Prince Harry Arrives in London Without Meghan Markle to Be With King Charles After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis

“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the statement noted. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The sad news about King Charles, 75, sent shockwaves through England, as the royal only recently took the throne.

"And it's not that long since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II," his former butler Grant Harrold explained in an interview. "As I've said, both his parents had long lives and relatively health ones, so this has come as a huge shock to everybody, really."