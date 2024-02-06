Prince Harry Arrives in London Without Meghan Markle to Be With King Charles After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
Prince Harry has arrived in the U.K. after King Charles' shocking cancer diagnosis was made public.
The King's youngest son touched down at London's Heathrow airport on Tuesday, February 6, without his wife, Meghan Markle.
Harry swiftly boarded the 11-hour flight from the United States after Buckingham Palace confirmed the sad update about the leader of England's health on Monday, February 5.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the message from the palace read. “His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the statement noted. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
The sad news about King Charles, 75, sent shockwaves through England, as the royal only recently took the throne.
"And it's not that long since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II," his former butler Grant Harrold explained in an interview. "As I've said, both his parents had long lives and relatively health ones, so this has come as a huge shock to everybody, really."
"I don't think he's a fan of keeping things secret. I think he feels people should be aware of these kind of things," the former staffer continued of why he chose to be public about his illness. "I think it shows you the kind of king that he is. He's somebody that wants to share his health concerns, what he's going through, with these people, with the public."
However, Harrold remains hopeful during this time.
"He’s got a lot of advisors who are obviously there to kind of keep him up to date with matters of state and day to day activities, but this is something that will be his decision," Harrold added. "I'm sure the advisors will be in complete agreement that this is a wise move, but this will be his final decision, he would have decided that this announcement should be made and that people should be aware."
When asked if he's spoken to King Charles since the life altering update, Harrold added, "We don't try to get into the details but I'm in regular contact with him as I always am and that will absolutely continue."
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Harry landing in London.