King Charles Cracks Joke, Makes Light Of Recent Mishaps With Pens While Visiting Scotland
King Charles doesn't everything too seriously! In the past few weeks, the royal has had trouble signing documents with pens, but when he visited Dunfermline, Scotland, on Monday, October 3, he couldn't help but crack a joke.
In a video, the 73-year-old handed a pen to his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and said, "These things are so temperamental."
As OK! previously reported, a video of Charles went viral after a pen leaked, causing him to get upset and lash out.
“Oh God, I hate this thing!” he said while signing a visitor’s book at Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday, September 13.
“Oh look, it’s everywhere,” he said after standing up and realizing there was ink all over him. "I can't bear this bloody thing! Every stinking time."
Despite Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth, passing away at 96 on September 8, he looked to be in good spirits.
"From early times, Dunfermline has been of immense significance to Scotland's — and to this whole island's — story. It is the birthplace of philanthropists. It is the burial place of kings and queens. It has been the scene of events, both secular and sacred, which have shaped our times," Charles said. "Its stones tell the story of the people and the events which have made our country what it is today."
"It is also, of course, a community," he continued. "And it is my hope that all those who live in, or who hail from, this very special place, will feel a real sense of pride at this latest chapter in our rich history, and that this new distinction will not merely burnish the legacy of the past but will also brighten the prospect of our future," he continued.
He concluded, "That would, I know, gladden my dear mother's heart, as it certainly gladdens mine. As you celebrate your well-deserved status as Scotland's new city, I can only offer my warmest congratulations, and my heartfelt wishes for the years to come."
After Charles took the throne, he shared that Prince William and Kate Middleton would be stepping up to help him more.
A new portrait of Charles, Camilla, William and Kate was released on October 1 — but it didn't include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020.
The photo was taken on Sunday, September 18, the night before the Queen's funeral, meaning that Harry and Meghan were around for the photo opp.
