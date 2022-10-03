King Charles Cracks Joke, Makes Light Of Recent Mishaps With Pens While Visiting Scotland

Despite Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth, passing away at 96 on September 8, he looked to be in good spirits.

"From early times, Dunfermline has been of immense significance to Scotland's — and to this whole island's — story. It is the birthplace of philanthropists. It is the burial place of kings and queens. It has been the scene of events, both secular and sacred, which have shaped our times," Charles said. "Its stones tell the story of the people and the events which have made our country what it is today."

"It is also, of course, a community," he continued. "And it is my hope that all those who live in, or who hail from, this very special place, will feel a real sense of pride at this latest chapter in our rich history, and that this new distinction will not merely burnish the legacy of the past but will also brighten the prospect of our future," he continued.