BREAKING NEWS
Reality TV Star's Blast at Shamed Ex-Prince Andrew 'Has Opened Floodgates' for 'Merciless' and Unstoppable Attacks on Royal Reject 

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

A reality TV star's strong opinions of ex-Prince Andrew ignited a storm of ruthless attacks against the disgraced royal, a source claims.

Dec. 8 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Reality TV star Susannah Constantine has ignited a fresh storm around Andrew Windsor, with her blistering remarks about the shamed ex-royal on a podcast triggering what insiders describe as "opening the floodgates for a wave of unrestrained criticism" aimed at the disgraced former prince.

Constantine, 63 – the author, journalist and TV presenter who dated David Linley, now 2nd Earl of Snowdon, for six years in the 1980s – discussed Andrew during an appearance on the "Spooning with Mark Wogan" podcast.

Image of Ex-Prince Andrew was linked to Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking ring.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was linked to Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking ring.

Her comments come hot on the heels of Buckingham Palace stripping Andrew of his remaining royal titles over his ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the accusations brought by the late sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, which he has vehemently denied.

One senior palace figure said: "Susannah's remarks have opened the floodgates. People who held back for years now feel free to say exactly what they think about Andrew. The attacks will now be merciless – and they won't stop."

Another longtime royal observer said: "There's a sense that once Constantine spoke, the dam burst. The public mood has hardened."

On the podcast, host Mark Wogan posed a blunt question, asking Constantine whether Andrew was "misunderstood" or whether "he is the a--- that he comes across as."

Constantine replied: "The papers insinuated I was having a fling with him, which was totally wrong. In my humble opinion, he's an ignorant, entitled, stupid individual who thinks the world owes him a favor."

image of Ex-Prince Andrew was kicked out of Royal Lodge.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was kicked out of Royal Lodge.

"(He) was above the law. For me, that sense of entitlement is the worst trait in a human being. I'm not a fan," he added.

Constantine said she had encountered Andrew but "didn't meet him that often." She once described Princess Margaret as a surrogate mother, and added that despite her criticisms of Andrew, his daughters Princess Eugenie, 35, and Princess Beatrice, 37, remained "lovely" and that the ongoing scandal must be "horrendous for them."

She said: "For the girls to be like that, there must be elements of their parents that are fantastic because they did such a good job raising them."

A source close to the York sisters said: "They know attacks on their father are intensifying, and Constantine's comments have only sharpened the scrutiny. They try to keep their heads down, but it's going to get relentless."

Wogan agreed on the podcast, describing the sisters as "charming and lovely" and noting the pressures of growing up with a famous father.

image of Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles.

Constantine said she did not grow up with privilege or "servants around and having our a---- wiped," and questioned Andrew's trajectory into public service.

She said: "Maybe (Andrew) worked... f--- only knows how he managed to get a helicopter license because that's difficult, and I know about the Navy now, my son is in the Navy, and I know how damned hard it is to get into the Navy. And all I can say is, (Andrew) must have been shoehorned in (to the Navy.)"

She also reflected on the pitfalls of royal life, adding: "Someone like that, born into immense wealth and immense privilege, where does fulfilling your dreams come in? He doesn't need to dream for anything. You're not born like that, you're made like that."

A former royal aide said: "Her comments resonate because they mirror long-held views inside the institution. Many believe he drifted through life without accountability."

Wogan, the son of the late BBC broadcasting icon Terry Wogan, added on the show: "As my father would say, he's an eejit… 'You can call me Sir' – really? Alright."

As Andrew prepares to leave Royal Lodge, the 30-room Windsor home he shared with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, a family friend said: "He senses the walls closing in. Constantine's remarks were just one more blow at a moment when he has very little public sympathy left."

