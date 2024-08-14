King Charles and Prince Andrew Had a 'Desk-Pounding Shouting Match' Over Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Being Demoted Within the Royal Family
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have become an asset to the royal family amid health crises, but the two Princesses of York almost lost their position within the royal family before Prince Andrew's public fall from grace.
"Charles floated the idea that several Windsor offspring be demoted, stripped of their HRH standing, have their royal protection taken away, and, most revolutionary of all, kicked off the royal payroll," Christopher Andersen told an outlet.
"Prince Andrew fought these proposals that would have resulted in his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie each being forced to earn their own living and downgraded from ‘Princess’ to ‘Lady,' a suggestion that was shouted down in an angry confrontation between him and Charles," Andersen said.
According to the expert, the suggestion led to King Charles and the Duke of York having a heated argument.
"By all accounts, it was a literal battle Royale, a desk-pounding shouting match between the two brothers, both known for their volatile tempers," Andersen claimed. "Keep in mind that this was years before Andrew's involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein s-- abuse scandal essentially forced the king to put Andrew out to pasture."
Eugenie and Beatrice continue to assist Charles and Prince William, as the king and Kate Middleton battle cancer. OK! previously reported Beatrice has been taking on official engagements during Kate's leave of absence.
“Beatrice is very close with both William and Harry,” Grant Harrold said on behalf of FruitySlots.com. “Their relationship is fun and natural. It’s never changed. They always have a lot of jokes together and can have a laugh.”
“They’re friends and that is what’s nice about it. They’re cousins, but they’re close and have each other’s backs. They do spend a lot of time together,” he added.
Aside from helping her relatives, Beatrice could become the bridge between Harry and the Windsors.
“She would be someone to initiate peace in the family,” Harrold said of Beatrice. “She’s close to both William and Harry, as well as the king — and they trust her. It would be her out of anyone else — but she wouldn’t want to be too involved.”
“I have no doubt she would have spoken to the two brothers at some point to try to improve the situation,” he continued.
In an Instagram post, Eugenie pledged her loyalty to the royal family.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," she penned.
Despite Eugenie's sentiments, royal correspondent Cameron Walker doesn't envision the Yorks or Zara Tindall will become full-time royals.
"I just don't see the situation where we're going to have Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara and the rest of them becoming working members of the royal family," Walker told GB News.
"I don't think they'd want to. They've got their own lives, they've got their own jobs, they've got their own children," Walker noted. "And it's for scrutiny they'd be put under if they did!"
