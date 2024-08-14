King Charles and Prince Andrew Had a 'Desk-Pounding Shouting Match' Over Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Being Demoted Within the Royal Family

"Charles floated the idea that several Windsor offspring be demoted, stripped of their HRH standing, have their royal protection taken away, and, most revolutionary of all, kicked off the royal payroll," Christopher Andersen told an outlet.

"Prince Andrew fought these proposals that would have resulted in his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie each being forced to earn their own living and downgraded from ‘Princess’ to ‘Lady,' a suggestion that was shouted down in an angry confrontation between him and Charles," Andersen said.