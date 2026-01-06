or
King Charles Is 'Wary of Welcoming' Prince Harry Back Into Royal Fold After Duke Earned Back His Government-Funded U.K. Security

King Charles is reportedly 'wary' and unsure about Prince Harry visiting the U.K. after he won the battle to get taxpayer-funded security.

Jan. 6 2026, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

Prince Harry came out on top when he won the fight to get government-funded security for whenever he travels home to the United Kingdom.

However, his father, King Charles, is reportedly staying vigilant over the Duke of Sussex's new protection win.

King Charles Is 'Pained by the Circumstances' Surrounding His Estrangement From Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept their distance from the royal family in recent years.

Royal expert Rebecca English told Daily Mail how the monarch, 77, reportedly really feels about Harry's taxpayer-funded security.

She noted that Charles "would never wish his younger son ill and has been pained by the circumstances around their estrangement."

However, "he also remains extremely wary of welcoming him back, given events of the past few years."

The Sussexes Have a Tense Relationship With the Royal Family

King Charles 'would never wish his younger son ill,' according to a source.

Harry, 41, and his wife, Meghan Markle, were exiled from the royal family in 2020, and they subsequently moved to Montecito, Calif.

The Invictus Games founder and the Suits actress, 44, have a rocky relationship with the rest of The Firm after making allegations and bombshell claims against them in recent years.

Harry released his tell-all memoir, Spare, in 2023, where he detailed his feelings about being a member of the Windsor clan. In 2021, the Sussexes infamously sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused the royal family of racism.

Prince Harry Saw King Charles for a Brief Meeting Last Year

Prince Harry needs to apologize to the royal family if he ever wants to reunite with them.

English also noted that the King felt "railroaded" into his summit with Harry in September 2025. "Charles knew that if he refused to meet Harry, then this would inevitably have been weaponized against him at some point in the future," she said.

At the time, Harry and the former Prince of Wales saw each other for a 55-minute meeting at Clarence House, where they had tea and gave each other gifts and photos.

English added that the army veteran "will need to issue an apology for the way he has behaved" if he ever wants to reunite with the rest of his family.

Having government-funded security will allow Prince Harry to visit the U.K. with his family.

Harry's new security measures will allow his family to visit the United Kingdom. He has stated in the past how he didn't feel safe bringing Meghan and their kids, Princess Lilibet, 4, and Prince Archie, 6, over to his homeland as he feared for their safety.

He told the BBC last year: “I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point. I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done.”

