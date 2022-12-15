King Charles III Told Prince Harry He 'Could Not Take On' The Media As Press Continued To Hound Meghan Markle
King Charles III advised Prince Harry against taking on the media as they continued to attack Meghan Markle. In the fourth episode of the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex revealed the make-or-break statement his father made after he expressed distress over the press coverage of his wife.
"My said to me, 'Darling boy, you can't take on the media. The media will always be the media'," Harry recalled before adding, "I said 'I disagree.'"
Harry went on to lament about how his entire life up until the time he met the Suits actress revolved around what the public would think, rather than dealing with his own feelings. However, the father-of-two badly wanted the system to change.
"I have 30 years experience of looking behind the curtain seeing how the system works and how it runs," Harry said. "Just constant brief about other members of the family, about favors inviting the press in. It's a dirty game."
The heartbreaking rift within the royal family came to a head when the lifelong monarch felt his brother, Prince William, broke a pact made long ago about pitting their press offices against each other. “William and I both saw what happened in our dad’s office, and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office,” Harry recalled.
“I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or business of trading,” Harry explained of being let down by his only sibling. “And to see my brother’s office doing the same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking.”
The tense feud continued as Harry recounted a moment when the heir to the throne yelled at him after he and Meghan proposed their move to the United States. “It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true. And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in," he stated.