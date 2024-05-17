Prince Harry's Return to London Was a 'Painful Mess' for King Charles
Prince Harry traveled to London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but the Duke of Sussex and King Charles failed to reunite, resulting in people wondering if they can ever make amends.
“They [the royal family] have not got any choice, the Sussexes can do what they like," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. “If they find it pays and they find it useful to their brand, which it is, then they will do more [overseas engagements]."
“The main thing is a peaceful co-existence with the royal family," the commentator noted. “We saw what happened here [in the U.K.] with Harry and his father, it was a painful mess."
Although Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed an unofficial tour of Nigeria, Fitzwilliams claimed the Windsors were OK with the couple pursuing professional opportunities outside of The Firm.
“The royal family is content that the Sussexes do their own thing," he added.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Harry confirmed that he wouldn't be meeting with Charles.
"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a rep said.
"The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," they continued.
OK! previously reported the Sussexes gushed over their new life in the U.S. while in Nigeria.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
Aside from enjoying living in California, the pair carried out their Archewell and Invictus Games initiatives while in West Africa. Throughout her life, Meghan has been an advocate for gender equality and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala praised her for helping others.
“She’s a role model for young women. She’s a woman who is not in an easy position, and people are looking to see how is she managing and navigating this," Okonjo-Iweala stated. "That’s one of the things she brings: inspiration. You can see in spite of that, she’s a cheerful, warm personality, and everybody in the room took to her."
Harry and Meghan are often private about their little ones, but the Duchess of Sussex couldn't help but talk about an emotional moment she shared with Princess Lilibet while at an inaugural mental health summit.
“Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you,’” Meghan recalled.
“Oh, now she was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way,” she continued. “And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you. As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”