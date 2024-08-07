King Charles and Queen Camilla Are in a 'Constant Battle' at Home as They’re 'Polar Opposites'

Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, gave insight into the couple's life at home.

According to Elliott, the royals are "polar opposites" and often disagree about sleeping with the windows open.

"There's a constant battle about it," Elliot told Robert Hardman. "He will have opened it. She will creep in behind and shut it. So there's a lot of: 'Oh, darling, you shut the window,' 'Yes, I have, because we're all freezing.' So a lot of banter goes on."