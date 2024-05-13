Queen Camilla Is 'Very Protective' of King Charles as Tension With Prince Harry Worsens
Prince Harry traveled to the U.K. to celebrate the Invictus Games, but the Duke of Sussex and King Charles never reunited during his trip — and it could be Queen Camilla's fault!
"King Charles obviously does love Harry dearly, but he's so hurt," Sarah-Louise Robertson told GB News. "And it's the trust, the trust has just gone."
"Camilla is very protective, she can't have anything upset King Charles right now. It's just too much for him," she continued.
In February, the veteran rushed to the U.K. to meet with his dad after he learned about his condition, but they haven't come together since.
"When he did see Harry, when Harry flew in, when Charles got his cancer diagnosis, it was so emotional and upsetting for the King," the commentator continued. "Until Harry can prove that he can be trusted and the stories won't be leaked out, the King, I don't think, could see him."
But this time around, Charles snubbed his youngest son.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," the rep said in a statement. "The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.
Aside from the pair's failed reunion, Robertson analyzed how Harry's trip helped preserve his public image as he focuses on building his career in the U.S.
"They're setting themselves up to be the alternative royals. This is another stab at making it for the Sussexes and redefining their brand," she explained.
The pair has been busy, as Meghan Markle recently launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
"They just put different hats on for different things — she's setting herself that this is her rebranding herself, and Harry's obviously part of that," Robertson added.
Currently, the Sussexes are enjoying a tour of Nigeria to further promote their initiatives in the country.
"Harry's got a four-man security team, which sticks in the throat for people over here because he was bleating, trying to sue us over his security," she said in reference to Harry losing his security lawsuit against the Home Office.
"The way that he's gone and made such a fuss about how Britain wasn't safe for him to bring his wife and children to, yet he's gallivanting away over in Nigeria with not a care in the world, when actually they are at risk of kidnap threat," she shared.
