Queen Camilla Is 'Very Protective' of King Charles as Tension With Prince Harry Worsens

Aside from the pair's failed reunion, Robertson analyzed how Harry's trip helped preserve his public image as he focuses on building his career in the U.S.

"They're setting themselves up to be the alternative royals. This is another stab at making it for the Sussexes and redefining their brand," she explained.

The pair has been busy, as Meghan Markle recently launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

"They just put different hats on for different things — she's setting herself that this is her rebranding herself, and Harry's obviously part of that," Robertson added.