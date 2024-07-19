King Charles' 'Terrible Temper' Causes Him to Lash Out at Staffers If They Act 'Incompetent' or 'Idiotic': Source
In public, King Charles tries to remain cool, calm and collected — but there are certain occasions when his "terrible temper" gets the best of him.
According to one source, "anything he perceives as incompetence particularly brings it out. He doesn’t suffer fools gladly."
"In fairness to him, as anyone who has actually worked with him will tell you, he himself is always extremely well prepared, well-read on the subject matter of people he meets and is working with, diligent and respectful of expertise," the source continued to spill to a news outlet. "The counter of that is that he expects other people to show him the same respect."
The 75-year-old's anger can get the best of him, and he has no problem berating "the staff in pretty blunt terms when he perceives someone has not done their job properly, or is just being, to use one of his preferred terms, ‘idiotic.’"
Nonetheless, the insider insisted that "ultimately, people like working for him, but everyone is under a lot of pressure, because his office is incredibly busy."
"He’s absolutely not a monster in the office, but he is human, and he snaps sometimes," they added. "Unfortunately there is sometimes a camera on him when it happens."
One of his most viral outbursts came in 2022, as the patriarch flipped out when ink from a pen started leaking everywhere.
"Oh God, I hate this!" he complained. "I can’t bear this bloody thing! What they do… every stinking time!"
Causing a commotion is nothing new in the monarchy, as a family friend told the news outlet, "A tendency towards temper tantrums runs through the Windsors. Philip had it, Charles has it, William has it, and Harry has it."
"You wouldn’t believe what used to come out of William’s mouth when he was playing football!" added the insider.
Another source acknowledged that Charles has an "irascible streak," but they insisted the royal has calmed down since marrying Camilla in 2005.
"Everyone, regardless of their position or status, experiences everyday irritations, but literally every move, every gesture he makes is scrutinized," they reasoned.
The monarch's tendency to get heated may have simmered down lately, as in February, he announced he was being treated for an undisclosed type of cancer. Though he's resumed royal duties after taking a break to focus on his health, one of Queen Camilla's friends claimed the mom-of-two is very concerned about her husband's condition.
"In private, people had never seen her so worried," a friend told another news outlet. "Forget who they are for a second. Look at it from a human level. Her beloved husband was facing a very serious condition. The battle of his life. It was hugely tough."
