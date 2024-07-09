King Charles' Upcoming Trip to Ireland Remains in Limbo as Monarch Battles Cancer
King Charles is expected to visit Ireland to work on the U.K.'s diplomatic relationship with their neighbor, but his ongoing cancer treatment could impact his ability to travel. According to a senior government source, the visit would take four to six months to prepare for due to His Majesty's condition.
The source claimed Charles and Queen Camilla "definitely" want to spend time in the region.
Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris shared that he believes the next generation will "never forgive us" if they don't work on Anglo-Irish relations going forward.
Despite there being "clear policy differences and difficulties and challenges" after Brexit, Harris is committed to working with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Charles' ability to balance international affairs was questioned months before he announced he has cancer, as his trip to Kenya left one royal biographer concerned. OK! previously reported Charles traveled to Kenya in 2023, and the royal acknowledged the painful history of the Mau Mau and colonial periods.
"The wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret," Charles said during a state banquet last October.
"There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged... a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty – and for that, there can be no excuse," His Majesty added.
Tom Bower discussed Charles' speech shortly after the transcription was made public.
“King Charles is not a natural diplomat or politician. I think he does struggle because he knows very well, of course, that terrible things happened during the Mau Mau period, but more Kenyans were murdered by Kenyans, many, many more than by the British," Bower said on GB News.
“It was all vastly exaggerated, the suffering caused by the British because it's the work of left-wing American academics who positively lied about what happened," the royal expert shared.
Although there is a rising demand for reparations in the British Commonwealth, Bower didn't agree with Charles' stance.
“Unfortunately, the Foreign Office bowed to this argument that Britain had been terrible during the colonial period," the author shared. “The whole thing has been completely turned on its head. The British have a hugely advantageous reputation still in Kenya to this day, because of the legacy of its imperial past."
Bower suggested Charles wasn't fond of the time he spent on the continent.
“He liked going to India, but he avoided Africa because just didn't find it culturally that interesting, whereas he was very interested in the culture of India," Bower stated.
“And the real truth is, Camilla doesn’t like traveling long distances," the writer stated. "I think he does find it very difficult now; It doesn't look as if he's enjoying the job, having waited so long for it. But in the end, the Commonwealth will fall apart unless he works hard at it."
Sources spoke to GB News.