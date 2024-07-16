Queen Camilla Sparks Concern After She's Spotted With a Bandage on Her Ankle in the Channel Islands
Queen Camilla sparked some concern after she was spotted with a bandage on her right ankle as she began her two-day visit to the Channel Islands alongside King Charles.
Royal watchers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss Camilla's surprising accessory.
“Queen Camilla is wearing a bandage on her ankle because of an ankle sprain. But she’s still on walkabout with the King in Guernsey," Sky News’ royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills wrote in an X post shared on Tuesday, July 16.
Fans began to share well-wishes for the royal.
"Aww bless you dearest Your Majesty xx we love you," one person penned. "Pray that you feel real better soon. You’ve shown so much dedication to service all these months. We are so proud of you and so inspired."
"Please tell her that I hope she feels better soon. With her bad back, this could set her up for some extra pain," another person wrote. "She doesn’t deserve that."
Camilla has been a supportive partner for Charles as he juggles his role and cancer treatment. OK! previously reported Her Majesty took on additional public duties during Charles' brief medical leave.
"They said he'd be carrying out two or three engagements every week. It's at least that now," Jennie Bond said.
"Most of them don't last too long, so they are probably not too tiring," she continued. "There he was yesterday with his son at the ceremony, the handing over and the garden party, as you say."
As Charles focuses on his health, slight changes have been made to the protocol for royal gatherings.
"So yes, he's being seen in public as much as he possibly can, but there are slight amendments today," Bond noted. "There were about 50 people at the investiture. Normally there'd be 60 or 70."
"Perhaps it was sort of ten, 15 minutes, maybe half an hour shorter than usual. So the doctors I think are monitoring it closely and whispering in his ear, don't get too exhausted," she added.
Prior to his diagnosis, Charles was known for working long hours to focus on diplomacy and environmentalism.
"We know that Camilla is trying to hold him back a little bit, but we're told he's a bit like a caged lion," Bond stated. "He wants to get out there, he enjoys it. I mean, he really thoroughly seemed to be enjoying the investiture."
Charles ascended to the throne at 73 years old, and an insider believes he still has a lot more work left to do.
“He has been frustrated because there is still so much he wants to achieve,” a source said. "He holds himself to very high standards of public service and genuinely feels he’s letting people and organizations down if he’s not out there doing all those public bits of his formal role."
“He’s a bloody caged lion, driving everyone round the twist if he’s stuck at home," they added.
Despite Charles' vision for the monarchy, he is expected to prioritize his well-being.
“Some people might think he is trying to pedal twice as hard because he is conscious that time is running ahead of him, but he’s like that anyway," the aide continued. "His downtime away from public life has been used productively, enabling him to keep thinking about the things he wants to get on with."