King Charles 'Never Liked Going to Africa,' Biographer Claims

Bower shared on a GB News appearance that Charles wasn't enthusiastic about flying to African Commonwealth nations, and he hasn't dedicated himself to the region.

"[Charles] never liked going to Africa: he was forced to go to Africa shortly before he became king because he neglected the Commonwealth. He liked going to the white Commonwealth countries," Bower told GB News.

"He liked going a lot to India, but he avoided Africa if he could. He just didn't find it culturally that interesting, whereas he was very interested in the culture of India. And the real truth is, [Queen] Camilla doesn't like traveling long distances," he added.