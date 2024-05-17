King Charles III Is Now Worth $300 Million More Than Late Queen Elizabeth II

At the time of Queen Elizabeth II's death, her worth was estimated to $468 million. Her investment portfolio was reported to be worth around $150 million in itself.

Per the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List, Charles' personal wealth has increased by $12 million in the last year, According to a former aide, the royal has always been "prudent" at "tucking away" money since his $21 million divorce from Princess Diana in the late '90s.