King Charles III Is Now Worth $300 Million More Than Late Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III is even richer than his mother!
The 75-year-old — who acceded to the throne in September 2022 — is reportedly worth around $770 million — $302 million more than the late Queen.
At the time of Queen Elizabeth II's death, her worth was estimated to $468 million. Her investment portfolio was reported to be worth around $150 million in itself.
Per the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List, Charles' personal wealth has increased by $12 million in the last year, According to a former aide, the royal has always been "prudent" at "tucking away" money since his $21 million divorce from Princess Diana in the late '90s.
"We’re not talking vast sums here — several tens of millions, no more," the aide explained to a news outlet. "There have been suggestions that Camilla brought a good deal of money into their relationship, but that’s really not correct."
Despite his sizable wealth, money is likely not the highest on Charles' priority list at the moment. As OK! previously reported, the King was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
"Speaking to friends of the king in recent weeks about his health, the most common response is … ‘It’s not good,'” Tom Sykes reported in April.
A friend told Sykes that the King "is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it ... but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on."
As Charles' health continues to fail, a separate source revealed he is "desperate" to prove his affection for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"He wants to be an indulgent grandparent, partly because he has mellowed over the years and wants to make up for what he sees as his neglect of his own sons," the source explained. "King Charles hasn't seen his grandson Archie since 2022."
"Many of Archie's books are about kings, princesses and castles and he knows enough to know that his grandfather lives in a castle," they continued. "He is apparently desperate to come to the U.K. with his father, but Meghan and Harry don't want to encourage this."
The Sunday Times reported Charles' personal wealth.