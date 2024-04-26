'He Is Really Unwell': King Charles' Funeral Plans Are Being Updated Amid Cancer Battle — Report
King Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and according to a report, His Majesty's funeral plans have been updated amid recent health challenges.
“Speaking to friends of the king in recent weeks about his health, the most common response is … ‘It’s not good,'” Tom Sykes reported on Thursday, April 25.
A friend told Sykes that Charles “is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it,” adding, “Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”
OK! previously reported royal expert Tina Brown claimed Charles' condition is forcing Prince William and Kate Middleton to evaluate their future role as king and queen.
“The almost simultaneous news of Charles’ cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne just when they had hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye,” Brown wrote in an essay.
“The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety,” she added.
Aside from Charles' fight, Kate will take a step back from the public eye as she focuses on her own cancer battle.
“Catherine is the most popular member of the royal family after William,” Brown penned. “The future of the monarchy hangs by a thread, and that thread is her.”
“A tidal wave of premature responsibility is crashing in her and William’s direction,” she continued. “Frozen, unready and with Catherine now seriously unwell, the Prince and Princess of Wales await the awesome burden of The Crown.”
In March, the Princess of Wales returned to Instagram to update fans on her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The mother-of-three continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
At this time, Charles and Kate seem to be bonding over their illnesses.
"It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this," a source told an outlet. "The King had already been made aware that the woman he calls 'my beloved daughter-in-law' had cancer."
"They would have had lots to discuss and share because just weeks earlier the King had begun his course of treatment and dealt with announcing his diagnosis," they added.
