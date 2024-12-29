Seductive Kourtney Kardashian Nearly Spills Out of Her Pink Robe While Promoting Her Vitamin Line: Watch
Kourtney Kardashian is flaunting her fabulous figure!
The Poosh founder, 45, star took to Instagram on Saturday, December 28, to share a sultry video of herself spilling out of a pink bra and robe while promoting her Lemme vitamin line.
In the clip, Kardashian lip-synched to Ariana Grande's audio from Wicked as she tossed her long brown hair back and forth while holding up a tub of the supplements in a bathtub.
"The things I do for @lemme (grow)," the reality star captioned the funny and seductive clip.
"How does it feel to be the most iconic girl in the world?" one fan penned in the comments section, while another added, "You never getting old Kourt ur the best 4 ever🔥."
The update comes more than a year after Kardashian gave birth to her and her husband, Travis Barker's son, Rocky, in November 2023. In the months since she's made it clear she wasn't putting pressure on herself to get her body back into pre-baby shape.
"Dear new mommies. Your body is beautiful at all stages," she began in a social media post in April. "During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you’re b----------- that’s a whole other part of it."
"I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic," The Kardashians star added. "Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too)."
Despite being known for being all over each other, Kardashian and the rocker, 49, have been trying their best to make time for their love while taking care of their latest addition. “The attraction between them is still there, but they’re not throwing themselves at each other or packing on the PDA nearly as much as they used to, and it’s been a tough adjustment for Travis,” a source claimed.
“Now that Kourtney’s got a new baby, she simply can’t keep up with his energy in the bedroom,” the insider alleged about the couple, who wed in 2022. “She’s exhausted a lot of the time and just not in the mood the way she used to be.”
The source added how Kardashian is “still just as into him” and “totally in love, but she’d rather cuddle a lot of the time than go at it like rabbits, and that’s been tough for Travis to understand.”