Travis Barker Called 'Gross' After Selling His Used Bloody Clothes for Thousands of Dollars

Although the blood-covered sneakers, snare heads and drumsticks are currently sold out, the blood-soaked Dickies are still up for grabs for a whopping $6,000, along with many other items that are — either fortunately or unfortunately, depending on the particular fan — not smeared with blood.

The website states that some of the proceeds from the sales will be going to support families in need this holiday season through the Lost But Not Forgotten CA charity.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!