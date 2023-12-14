OK Magazine
Travis Barker Called 'Gross' After Selling His Used Bloody Clothes for Thousands of Dollars

Source: mega
Dec. 14 2023, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

Some fans were less than impressed after Travis Barker sold strange pieces of memorabilia online.

The drummer recently listed a number of Blink-182 items for sale, including drumsticks, drumheads, a cowbell...and a pair of Vans stained with his own blood.

travis barker gross selling used bloody clothes thousands dollars
Source: travisbarker.com

Barker's bloody sneakers sold for $4,000.

"You can almost step inside Travis Barker’s shoes with his blood-soaked Vans worn throughout his 2023 World Tour," the listing for the sneakers read on his website.

The shoes that were sold were a size 9.5 Vans x Mastermind collab that normally retail for $115 in stores.

travis barker gross selling used bloody clothes thousands dollars
Source: travisbarker.com

Barker's bloody pants are still on sale for $6,000.

But if shoes aren't exactly what a prospective buyer is looking for, Barker also offered blood-spattered drum snare heads and a bloody pair of black pants.

"This is your once in a lifetime chance to own Travis' blood soaked pants worn on October 16, 2023 in Manchester UK on his 2023 World Tour," the listing read. "This piece comes ready to display in a museum-grade acrylic Trophy Case."

travis barker gross selling used bloody clothes thousands dollars
Source: travisbarker.com

Barker's blood-spattered drumsticks sold for $1,500.

MORE ON:
travis barker

Although the blood-covered sneakers, snare heads and drumsticks are currently sold out, the blood-soaked Dickies are still up for grabs for a whopping $6,000, along with many other items that are — either fortunately or unfortunately, depending on the particular fan — not smeared with blood.

The website states that some of the proceeds from the sales will be going to support families in need this holiday season through the Lost But Not Forgotten CA charity.

travisbarkerkourtneykardashian
Source: mega

Barker and Kourtney Kardashian recently welcomed their first child together.

Although some Blink-182 collectors clearly wanted to swipe the memorabilia, other users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call the drummer "gross" and "witchy" for selling his bloodied items.

This isn't the first time people were left perplexed by one of Barker's decisions. As OK! previously reported, the father-of-three was trolled on social media for practicing the drums while he was in the delivery room with wife Kourtney Kardashian who was in labor at the time.

Source: OK!

Barker and Kardashian welcomed their newborn son, Rocky Thirteen, last month.

The reality star also shares sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

