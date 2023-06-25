Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reveal Sex of Their First Baby in Sweet Video: Watch
It's a ...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced the sex of their first baby in a sweet Instagram video on Saturday, June 24.
In the clip, the reality star, 44, is sitting on the rocker's lap as he plays the drums. At the end, blue confetti shot up into the sky to reveal the duo are having a little boy.
Of course, people were elated for the couple, who got married last year.
One person wrote, "She’s been the happiest I’ve ever seen her in the last 15 years. I’m so happy for her. She deserves this they have been trying so hard," while another added, "I love how in love they are! It's so much better in this world when two people are in love because they spread that joy to others ❤️ Congratulations Travis and Kourtney!"
A third person added, "She looks genuinely happy."
As OK! previously reported, the Hulu star, who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, shared she was with child when she held up a sign at Barker's Blink-182 concert, which read, "Travis, I'm pregnant!"
(The 47-year-old shared son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he's also a stepfather to Atiana, 24, whom Moakler shares with Oscar De La Hoya.)
The pair had been open about their fertility journey on The Kardashians, but the Poosh founder admitted it wasn't easy.
“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” she told WSJ. Magazine in September 2022, four months after their Italian wedding.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I got to a place where I just felt, like, exactly how timing was everything with me and Travis. I feel — truly — like if it’s meant to be, it’ll happen. [We have] prayers and hope that God blesses us with the baby," she said one month later on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast.
Fortunately, it all worked out, and Kardashian hasn't been shy about posting her growing baby bump on social media.
"sweet summer 🥝🥑🍐🥭," she captioned a slew of photos of herself in a green bikini on June 23.