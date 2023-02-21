Kourtney Kardashian Trolled For Bringing Travis Barker To 'Boring' & Creepy Valentine's Day Getaway: 'Prison Compound Vibes'
Kourtney Kardashian's fans had a lot to say when she posted some pictures from her Valentine's Day getaway with husband Travis Barker.
"snowed in with my Valentine," the 43-year-old captioned some photos of herself with the Blink-182 rocker, 47, as they enjoyed some time alone in the mountains on Saturday, February 18.
However, users got a kick out of the photo montage since there was barely any snow on the ground — and, to make matters worse, the place they stayed out didn't even look enticing.
One person wrote, "This is not snowed in," while another declared, "It’s good prison compound vibes and if you want to actually experience snowed in try going to northern British Columbia."
A third user asked, "Why does that look like a prison?" while a fourth said, "you can still see grass… 'snowed in.'"
"Maybe I’m hating but this looks boring 😂😂😂😂," another person quipped, while someone said, "That’s the creepiest looking place I've ever seen."
The musician didn't seem put off by the comments though, as he wrote, "Friends yesterday, lovers today, soulmates forever ❤️🔥."
The two, who got married three times in 2022, have been vocal about wanting to expand their family one day.
In September 2022, the mom-of-three — she shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick — revealed the lengths she's been going through to try to get pregnant.
"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," she said at the time.
She continued to divulge she would be going on a specific cleanse to try to increase her chances of having a baby. "You may have seen it on our show. It's all these things you can't do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You've gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days," she noted of the wellness journey. "It's to reset your body. You do all of that — and it's cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby."
One month later, Kardashian later said she was "done with IVF" and hoping that "God blesses [them] with a baby."