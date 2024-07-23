OK Magazine
Kris Jenner Accused of Photoshopping Her Head Onto 'Someone Else's Body' in New Pictures: 'Who Is She Trying to Fool?'

Photo of Kris Jenner
Source: mega

Instagram users felt Kris Jenner pasted her head onto another person's body for her latest photos.

By:

Jul. 23 2024, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

Kris Jenner has once again been accused of editing her social media photos.

In a Monday, July 22, Instagram upload, the reality star modeled a few pieces of Alo clothing, but fans pointed out that the snaps looked heavily altered — especially her head.

kris jenner accused photoshopping head someone elses body new pictures
Source: @krisjenner/instagram

Kris Jenner's Instagram post prompted fans to accuse her of using Photoshop.

Though the matriarch, 68, wore three different outfits in the images, her facial expressions seemed to be identical throughout.

"It’s like her head was just put on someone else’s body," one person commented on the post, while a second confessed, "😂😂 I thought someone else was wearing a Kris Jenner mask for a sec!"

kris jenner accused photoshopping head someone elses body new pictures
Source: @krisjenner/instagram

Social media users claimed the star's face looked identical in three different photos.

"Why is your head the exact same in every picture?" asked a third individual. "Who did this to you 🙈🙈."

"What in the cut and paste is this?!" another person questioned, with a fifth commenting, "Who is she trying to fool?"

The Kardashian-Jenner brood is constantly being accused of editing their photos, something the mom-of-six has spoken out about.

"I have a real problem with bullies and people who are mean and critical online," the Safely co-founder expressed in an interview. "It’s unfortunate, but there are a lot of people who feel like they need to sound off about somebody else, and it’s cruel."

kris jenner accused photoshopping head someone elses body new pictures
Source: mega

The mom-of-six previously said she's 'too busy' to pay attention to haters who criticize her appearance.

"It affects people’s mental health. I cannot imagine in a trillion years weighing in on somebody publicly and knowing that it would hurt someone’s feelings," Jenner continued. "I don’t know how or where that comes from; most times it’s somebody that’s very unhappy within their own life. It’s a shame that our society has come to this."

Fortunately, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is "too busy" to "pay attention" to the haters.

"The good news is, I don’t read comments," she said. "I have 12 jobs."

kris jenner accused photoshopping head someone elses body new pictures
Source: mega

On a recent episode of 'The Kardashians,' Kylie Jenner cried over people trolling her looks.

Daughter Kylie Jenner, 26, recently got candid on an episode of The Kardashians about the public critiquing her appearance.

"It’s like, a miracle that I still have confidence, and I can still look in the mirror and think that I’m pretty," the makeup mogul told older sister Kendall Jenner.

"I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me," she confessed while tearing up. "It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me?"

"Even if I did get so much surgery and I got all these things, I still don’t think it’s OK to talk about someone’s looks," the mom-of-two noted. "People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13 — before I even got lip filler, people talked about my looks… And it’s just so hurtful. I 'look old.' I see it under every post."

