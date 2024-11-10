Kris Jenner, 69, Is Constantly 'Tweaking' Parts of Her Body: 'If She Sees Any Cellulite or Wrinkles, She's Zapping Them Off'
Kris Jenner does her best to keep up with her Kardashian-Jenner daughters when it comes to her looks!
The momager, 69 — who is rumored to have had a variety of Botox injections, fillers and plastic surgeries — is eager to keep herself looking fit and young into her 70s, but a source suggested she may be going overboard.
In an interview published on October 31, an insider admitted, "She looks good, no one is disputing that, and obviously lots of work is still being done, likely Botox, lasers, fillers, but it’s not just her face."
"She’s tweaking other parts of her body, too," the insider added. "If she sees any cellulite or wrinkles, she’s zapping them off."
The insider also said she uses her daughters — specifically, Kim, Khloé and Kylie — "as a benchmark" for "inspiration."
"She’s always questioning them on the latest trends among the younger generations," the insider continued. "She truly believes she’s on a par with them as far as glamor goes and still turns heads, even though she’s closing in on 70."
"The feeling is, though, that if Kris continues on this course, she’ll ruin her looks completely, but she’s so obsessed with beauty and image she doesn’t realize it," the insider added.
This comes after Kris was accused of photoshopping her head onto a completely different body in a July Instagram post. Fans noticed that while the reality television star wore three separate outfits in the carousel of photos, her face appeared to be filtered and her expression was the same in every picture.
One follower replied, "I thought someone else was wearing a Kris Jenner mask for a sec!" and another noted, "What in the cut and paste is this?!" A third person commented, "Who is she trying to fool?"
However, Kris has said she's "too busy" to pay attention to online trolls.
"I have a real problem with bullies and people who are mean and critical online. It’s unfortunate, but there are a lot of people who feel like they need to sound off about somebody else, and it’s cruel. It affects people’s mental health," she said in February. "It’s a shame that our society has come to this. The good news is, I don’t read comments. For the most part I don’t pay attention ... have 12 jobs."
