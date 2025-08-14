Kris Jenner Shows Off Shocking Face Transformation While Celebrating Daughter Kylie's Birthday: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner seems to have aged backward. The Kardashians star, 69, exhibited a visibly smoother, more lifted complexion during Kylie Jenner's birthday festivities on Tuesday, August 12. The momager joined Yris Palmer's daughter, Ayla, for an afternoon painting session. The child stood in front of a canvas with a palette full of colors, while Kris flashed two peace signs from behind.

Kris sported a black-and-white polka-dot cardigan, layered over a white button-down. She swept her hair into a half-up, half-down style and shielded her eyes from the sun in black shades. Ayla matched the Kardashian family matriarch in her own pair of sunglasses. She paired her accessory with a beige bodysuit and yellow flower crown as she held a paintbrush.

Kylie Jenner's Afternoon Birthday Party

Kylie, Yris and Stassie Karanikolaou were all smiles at the afternoon celebration. They laid large picnic blankets out on a grass lawn and sipped from wine glasses before indulging in vanilla birthday cake with raspberries. Although Kris and Ayla were occupied at their own art station, Kylie grabbed her bestie's kid — along with her own children, Stormi and Aire — for a hug. The young girls gave the birthday girl a quick embrace before holding hands and running off in the grass. "Cutest day 🌻," Yris captioned an Instagram photo dump, while Stassie commented red heart emojis. Kylie turned 28 on August 10 and marked the occasion with several parties, including a dinner thrown by her sister Kendall.

Kris Jenner's Recent Facelift

Kris stirred rumors of a facelift earlier this summer when she appeared half her age during Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery trial. As OK! previously reported, the star's rep confirmed Dr. Steven Levine is credited for her "recent work." "She says her doctor is a total magician and is bragging that he’s taken 25 years off her face," a source dished to a news outlet. "She’s thrilled with the results and now the running joke is that she’s actually turning 50 this year, not 70." The reality star is so pleased, she's reportedly considering getting work done on her body now, including "skin tightening, a little lipo and a b----- tweak, just to keep everything looking lifted and youthful."

