Kardashian-Jenner Brood Share New Photos Of Kylie's Son Aire As They Celebrate His 1st Birthday — See The Cute Snaps!

Source: @kyliejenner/instagram
By:

Feb. 2 2023, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

Can you believe Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son, Aire Webster, is already 1? The baby boy marked his very first birthday on Thursday, February 2, and of course, his famous family couldn't wait to celebrate the occasion, posting never-before-seen pictures of the adorable tot.

kardashian jenner brood new photos kylie son aire st birthday
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

"AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you," Jenner wrote in an Instagram tribute alongside a slideshow of new photos and videos. "Happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you."

kardashian jenner brood new photos kylie son aire st birthday
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

"Happy Birthday sweet Aire! We love you so much!" Kim Kardashian gushed in an Instagram Story post, which featured the little one laying next to one of her daughter Chicago. "The cousins just adore you and can't wait to always play with you! We go you for life! We can't wait for a lifetime of memories."

kardashian jenner brood new photos kylie son aire st birthday
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Matriarch Kris Jenner uploaded a photo of her and the tyke as well, noting he has "the sweetest smile" and is "the light of our lives!!!"

"You bring so much love and joy to our family and we adore you!!!! What a little cutie I can’t believe you are 1!!!!!" she declared. "I love you with all my heart forever and ever 😍🥳🥰❤️🎂 Lovey xo."

kardashian jenner brood new photos kylie son aire st birthday
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Meanwhile, Kylie, 25, was busy taking pics of the car-themed party setup. "AIRE DAY," she captioned one snap, which showed balloons and a car pit, while another pic debuted his car cake.

The makeup mogul also kept the inflatable entrance she used for daughter Stormi's birthday, as she turned 5 the day prior.

kardashian jenner brood new photos kylie son aire st birthday
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

As OK! reported, the Kylie Cosmetics founder didn't reveal her second's child face until last month, which is also when she announced his new name, Aire, as a month after she gave birth, she told Instagram followers she and Scott changed his moniker from her original choice, "Wolf."

"FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," she said in March. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

That September, she confessed on James Corden's show she revealed she and the rapper, 31, still "haven't officially legally changed the name. So, his name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't going to be his name. We're just waiting."

