Khloé Kardashian Claims Kris Jenner 'Mistreats' Her, Reveals They Have 'Deep Issues' to Resolve
Things are still tense for Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner on the current season of The Kardashians.
Over the past few episodes, the Good American co-founder expressed her frustrations with the matriarch's work ethic, but despite their argument, she still showed up to Jenner's event.
"We're in a short-term fight, but she's forever my mom," Kardashian, 39, explained of why she attended the shindig, noting she was the only one of Jenner's kids present.
"I am glad that you came today," Jenner, 68, told her. "I didn't know if you were going to show up or not."
"Mom, of course. I don't care what we're going through, I'm still going to do what's morally right," the mother-of-two replied. "I want you to look around and see that not any of your other kids are here, but I am and the one that you mistreat the most."
"Mistreat? Oh, we're not starting that again," the momager said in defense.
"Obviously, this dinner does not fix what we and my mom are going through, and we definitely need to talk things out because I don't want to have this animosity toward her and I don't want us to be at this place with one another," Kardashian added in a confessional scene.
To try and make things better, Jenner put a huge hologram device in the reality star's house so Kardashian would feel her presence.
"It's so cute that my mom's trying to make me feel that she heard our argument, because normally she'll just always say she has to go and ignore everything I said, so at least I know she was listening and she hears me," the Revenge Body host noted.
"This definitely doesn't solve the deeper issue between me and my mom, but at this point, I don't even care anymore," she continued. "I love that we are laughing, and that she just thinks this is the funniest thing on the planet. So I just want us to laugh and have fun."
The duo's problems became evident on a previous episode, where Kardashian admitted that she feels Jenner isn't doing the best job at being her manager.
"You are only there until the contract is signed and then you dissipate until you want to bring me the next contract," the Strong Looks Better Naked author said. "I don't have a middle man to go to... you have no idea how I don't sleep, how I can't do any of the things that I should be doing because I’m trying to fix the f------."
"I have no team, no support. Before I take on another project, I need to fix the 20 that are so f----- up and I don't know how to even do that, and you don't know how to do that, because if you did, it would've been fixed by now and it's not," she added. "There's not a lot of follow-through after something is done."
The mother-of-six acts as the manager to all of her children, of which Kardashian stated, "You don't give enough to each one cause you physically can't."