Prince Harry Risks Becoming 'Jealous' of Meghan Markle's 'Growing Popularity'

Judi James analyzed Harry and Meghan's difference in comfortability during the Archewell Parents' Summit in New York City. OK! previously reported James noticed the famous redhead struggled to assert himself at the forum.

"At the event in New York his entire pose and physicality made him look uncomfortable," James explained in an interview. "He sat in an awkward position and he didn’t ‘take control’ of his seat, which means adopting a pose that retains a sense of dignity and elegance whatever chair you’ve been given."

"When he spoke he also rubbed his hand along his thigh, up and down, several times," James added. "The odd self-comfort gesture can be understandably subconscious but this was repeated to a point that he must have been aware what he was doing."