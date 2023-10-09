Queen Elizabeth 'Holds Deep Concern' for Prince Harry's Children, Psychic Claims
In September of 2022, the world said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, and although she physically left the world, one Brazilian psychic believes he can communicate with with the late monarch. So much so, paranormal expert Athos Salomé shared a message from the world leader in an interview.
Her Majesty's relationship with Prince Harry was greatly impacted by his 2020 "Megxit" scandal and 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Due to the Sussexes moving to California, their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are growing up without their extended family.
“Queen Elizabeth II holds deep concern for the future of Prince Harry’s children, the Duke of Sussex, as they possess a singular potential to reshape the kingdom and redefine royal history,” Salomé said.
“Despite their tender age, these children will soon begin to showcase the extent of their influence. It is speculated that from 2030/2031 onward, a new chapter in their lives will unfold,” he added.
The spiritualist later predicted that their youngest kid, Lilibet, would eventually follow in Princess Diana's footsteps.
“Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor embodies much of her grandmother Lady Di’s essence, and this inherent essence cannot be altered, in order to preserve the element of surprise," he explained.
The former modeling scout doesn't know the royals personally, but Harry did admit to Lilibet reminding him of his mother in an episode of Harry & Meghan.
"I see a lot of my mom in Lili," he said. "She's very Spencer-like. She's got the same blue eyes."
In June, friends of Elizabeth revealed that she was left heartbroken in her final years by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.
“That was the time for Harry and Meghan to bite their tongue. Instead, they produced this unending stream of incredibly hurtful films and interviews attacking her life’s work," the insider told an outlet in June. "For Harry to announce he was writing a memoir when his grandmother was not just recently widowed but actually dying herself, as he must have known she was — well, the cruelty of it takes the breath away."
The source was annoyed by the report that the Sussexes were finally done discussing their family drama after a series of interviews, a Netflix show, a book and more.
“The idea that they are now going to take a vow of silence after all the damage they have done, even if it was true, which I very much doubt, will do nothing to assuage the anger and disgust some of her friends feel about what they did to the queen in her final years," they added.
King Charles’ best friend Lord Nicholas Soames chatted about Harry's lifestyle change prior to the coronation.
“In respect of Prince Harry… I can’t put myself in the position where my own son, if he did something like that to me, it would just be the cruelest," Soames shared.
“Of course it was hurtful, you could see it, written all over his face. Put oneself in his position. It was just painful beyond words," he added.
