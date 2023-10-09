Queen Elizabeth 'Holds Deep Concern' for Prince Harry's Children, Psychic Claims

Her Majesty's relationship with Prince Harry was greatly impacted by his 2020 "Megxit" scandal and 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Due to the Sussexes moving to California, their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are growing up without their extended family.

“Queen Elizabeth II holds deep concern for the future of Prince Harry’s children, the Duke of Sussex, as they possess a singular potential to reshape the kingdom and redefine royal history,” Salomé said.

“Despite their tender age, these children will soon begin to showcase the extent of their influence. It is speculated that from 2030/2031 onward, a new chapter in their lives will unfold,” he added.