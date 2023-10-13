Meghan Markle Told Carson Daly 'Bring It In' for a Hug After Talk Show Host Feared Breaking 'Royal Rules'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are embracing a life without royal formalities. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted the Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit in New York City for World Mental Health Day, and their humility shocked Carson Daly.
The Sussexes' panel was moderated by the Today show host, and he couldn't help but chat about it the following morning.
"One of the main events was a special conversation that I shared with the Duke and Duchess, Harry and Meghan, about how to build a safer space online for our kids and teenagers," Daly told Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin on Wednesday, October 11.
"By the way, they were so great. People asked me, 'How were the royals?' I didn't know whether to curtsey or hug, like, what's the royal rules and whatnot? And Meghan [said], 'Bring it in,' [with a] big hug," the TRL alum gushed.
The private forum was held by Meghan and Harry to educate fans about cyberbullying.
"I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority here is to again turn pain into purpose and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for these parents to come together, to heal, to grieve and to also collectively focus on solutions so that no other family anywhere has to go through what they’ve been through," the veteran told a crowd.
During their dialogue, Meghan was vulnerable about the concerns she has as a matriarch in the age of Instagram, Facebook and other platforms.
"Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life — outside, of course, being a wife to this one," the brunette beauty declared. "But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it's continuing to change and this will be in front of us."
While in Manhattan, Meghan and Harry hoped to highlight guardians whose youngsters passed away due to negative interactions on the internet.
“The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age brought together parents who have experienced tragic loss, connected to their child’s social media use, for a discussion on building community and creating a safer online world for young people,” the Archewell Foundation said in a statement about the summit.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meghan and Harry founded Archewell in 2020 shortly after they left The Firm, and their professional umbrella works to highlight global concerns and advocate for disenfranchised communities.
"At The Archewell Foundation, our core purpose is, quite simply, to do good. We meet the moment by showing up, taking action, and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities, both local and global, online and offline," the couple's mission statement read.