Meghan Markle Told Carson Daly 'Bring It In' for a Hug After Talk Show Host Feared Breaking 'Royal Rules'

The Sussexes' panel was moderated by the Today show host, and he couldn't help but chat about it the following morning.

"One of the main events was a special conversation that I shared with the Duke and Duchess, Harry and Meghan, about how to build a safer space online for our kids and teenagers," Daly told Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin on Wednesday, October 11.

"By the way, they were so great. People asked me, 'How were the royals?' I didn't know whether to curtsey or hug, like, what's the royal rules and whatnot? And Meghan [said], 'Bring it in,' [with a] big hug," the TRL alum gushed.