Kris Jenner's Former Bodyguard Dismisses Sexual Harassment and Hostile Work Environment Lawsuit After 3 Years
Kris Jenner is in the clear.
Three years after her former bodyguard Marc McWilliams filed a lawsuit against her for sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and discrimination, he's requested to dismiss the suit.
According to the paperwork, McWilliams asked to dismiss his "entire action" against all parties, which also included Kourtney Kardashian and two security companies.
In 2020, McWilliams claimed the matriarch, 67, touched him in a "sexual nature," but when he confronted her and informed his supervisor about it, nothing was done.
The bodyguard referenced two other instances, and though no action was taken on those occasions either, he became outraged when Jenner allegedly "began intentionally retaliating" against him, as he claimed he was suspended and eventually fired from working for the famous family.
The reality star and her lawyer at the time, Marty Singer, previously denied the accusations, calling them "absurd."
"The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job," he stated. "Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later. Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so."
Last year, McWilliams spoke to In Touch about his time with the brood, declaring that Jenner is "addicted to horror" and has "ruined so many athletes' lives."
"Look at Lamar [Odom], she ruined his life and she nearly destroyed Scott [Disick]," he noted of Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney's respective exes, both of whom have struggled with addiction.
"You’ve got to understand that with this family, that if your fame goes down they don’t have a story,” he continued. “Kris is addicted to fame and the horror stories keep them going. They go after people they use to make them bigger stars.”
Though Kourtney, 44, was named in the lawsuit, he surprisingly praised her, noting she's "the only Kardashian that doesn’t have drama."
"She looks good, she presents herself good, she dresses good, doesn’t wear a whole ton of makeup. She doesn’t follow any of her sisters unless they’re doing a photo shoot or something like that for the show and she’s liable," McWilliams spilled. "Why can’t any of the family be the same way? They live in the house of horrors."
As OK! reported, Kourtney recently decided to take even more of a step back from her relatives, as she wants to avoid unnecessary drama as she counts down the days until she gives birth to her and husband Travis Barker's baby.
Page Six reported on the lawsuit.