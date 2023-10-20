Meghan Markle Urged to 'Align' Herself With the Kardashians After Struggling in Hollywood for Months
Rumors are circulating that Kris Jenner is hoping to work with Meghan Markle, and industry experts think the famous momager's billion-dollar empire could help save the struggling Archewell brand.
As a result, it seems like the two could end up partnering up, as an anonymous producer believes Meghan could learn a lot from Jenner and the Kardashian sisters' success.
The Kardashian unit is well-known in Hollywood, but their brand identity might clash with Meghan's.
"Not if she wants to be famous. Sure, the Kardashians are tacky, but that family is an entertainment juggernaut," the source told a publication. "Meghan will certainly want to be aligned with them, especially if she wants to make a splash on the social networks.”
"Meghan is having her moment in the sun, but the Kardashians have been going for over 15 years now," they continued. "If Meghan is being seen at events with them in L.A. then it’s probably not too big a leap before they get her to sign a release and be on camera, even briefly. That is how those shows work."
In August, Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was seen smiling alongside Jenner and Kim Kardashian at a charity event, and an insider claimed the Duchess of Sussex was appreciative of their kindness.
"It meant a lot to Meghan when she heard about it, and it reinforced what she’s felt for a while now," the source told an outlet. "That the Kardashians are a very cool family who have been misjudged and mistreated a lot in the media, just like she and Harry have been.”
Kardashian's Spotify original series, similar to Meghan's "Archetypes," was canceled by the platform, but the SKIMS founder continues to expand her business portfolio and gain lucrative opportunities.
OK! previously reported the Suits star was looking to find a new home for her podcast, "Archetypes," while she works with her management team at WME to relaunch her career.
"Harry and Meghan are retooling, retrenching and preparing to change course in their efforts to establish themselves and their production company Archewell as serious players across multi-media platforms," a source revealed. "Expect them to come out swinging in the new year."
Although Meghan and Kardashian haven't been seen together publicly, the American duchess did interview her childhood friend Paris Hilton. Kardashian's rise to fame is often credited to the time she spent working for the heiress, and Meghan admitted to being critical of Hilton and her influence on the early aughts.
“I was embarrassed to admit it, but I’ve had a judgment about her that’s based on everything I’ve seen, and I don’t like to come from a place of judgment,” Markle told a publication. “But I also didn’t grow up pretty.”
“I grew up as the smart one. So much of what I ended up thinking about, when I thought about Paris, was envy and judgment — two of the most dangerous things. But then you hear about her trauma and her life and her buying into this persona," she added.
The mom-of-two hoped that her podcast episode would shift the perception of Hilton.
“I don’t care what situation you’re in — if a 16-year-old boy or girl, or a woman in the workplace, feels objectified or dehumanized because their character is misrepresented,” Meghan noted. "I hope everyone listening with an open mind could come away thinking, 'Could I just actually consider for a second that there’s a person there?'"
