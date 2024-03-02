OK Magazine
Kristin Cavallari, 37, Claps Back at Haters Over Relationship With Mark Estes, 24, as She Makes Appearance in Montana Boyz’s TikTok

Mar. 2 2024

Kristin Cavallari isn’t letting the haters bring her down!

On Friday, March 1, the reality TV alum, 37, shared a TikTok clapping back at trolls who have things to say about her new relationship with Mark Estes, 24.

After the mother-of-three debuted her relationship with the former Montana Tech University football player on Instagram, she decided to respond to those who have something to say about the duo’s age gap.

“When they’re all up in arms that I’m dating a 24-year-old. Andddd?” she captioned the social media post alongside a video of her lip syncing the words, “So what are you gonna do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?”

The star also made an appearance in her new boyfriend’s TikTok account called montana boyz, where the blonde beauty sang along to Jason Aldean’s song “She’s Country.”

In the clip, Estes and his friends each approached the camera lip syncing before Cavallari made her debut.

Kristin Cavallari recently debited her relationship with Mark Estes on Instagram.

As OK! previously reported, Cavallari and Estes made their relationship public on Tuesday, February 27, when the Laguna Beach star shared a selfie of the pair while on vacation in Mexico.

"He makes me happy🤍," she penned.

An insider then shed light onto the trajectory of the romance, saying, "Kristin and Mark have been taking things slowly and were keeping things private until the news broke today. Both responded to the rumors and are fine with the news about their relationship now being public."

Shortly after Cavallari posted, Estes re-uploaded the photo in addition to sharing a loved-up Tik Tok of the two.

Kristin Cavallari is a mother-of-three.

The video featured the couple as they acted out the lyrics to Gloriana's "(Kissed You) Good Night” in their swimsuits by the pool.

"Ready to fall," he captioned the post.

Kristin Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler.

The hard launch of her new relationship came after Cavallari officially divorced her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, in 2022. Since then, she’s been was romantically linked to comedian Jeff Dye, singer Chase Rice, and The Bachelor star Tyler Cameron.

Estes must be quite the catch, as Cavallari previously spoke about how high her standards are when it comes to dating.

"I’ll go on a first date with someone and sit there thinking, 'Could you be a stepfather to my children?' And then I’m like, 'No, you suck.' The good thing is I’m not going to waste my time. I have really high standards now because of my kids," she said in an interview.

"A lot of guys want to be needed, so I need someone who’s very confident. My life is really great. I love being on my own; I really do. So it has to be someone who can add joy to my life," the mother of Camden, 11, Jaxon , 9, and Saylor, 8, explained.

