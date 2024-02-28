Kristin Cavallari and New Boyfriend Mark Estes 'Are Taking Things Slowly' After Debuting Romance
Kristin Cavallari has a new man!
On Tuesday, February 27, the Laguna Beach star, 37, hard launched her relationship with Mark Estes, 24, on Instagram.
Following the sweet post, which featured a selfie of the duo with the caption, "He makes me happy 🤍," an insider shared details of the trajectory of the romance.
"Kristin and Mark have been taking things slowly and were keeping things private until the news broke today. Both responded to the rumors and are fine with the news about their relationship now being public," they spilled.
Estes, who is 13 years Cavallari’s junior, also debuted the relationship by reposting the reality TV personality’s Instagram, as well as sharing a loved-up Tik Tok.
The former Montana Tech University football player uploaded a video of the couple as they lip synched and acted out the lyrics to Gloriana's "(Kissed You) Good Night."
In the clip, Cavallari wore a bikini while Estes had on swim trunks as they kissed and embraced by the pool.
"Ready to fall," he captioned the post.
Cavallari’s new relationship came after she officially divorced her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, in 2022. Since then, she was romantically linked to comedian Jeff Dye, singer Chase Rice, and The Bachelor star Tyler Cameron.
As OK! previously reported, though the mother-of-three went through a tough divorce, she admitted she is still open to tying the knot in the future.
"I still very much believe in marriage and love. I was just really young when I met my ex. So I’m open to it — even after all these horrible dates!" she told Us Weekly in September 2023.
"Remind yourself that everything is temporary. It’s horrible, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Allow yourself grace and know that when you get to the other side, it’s the most beautiful thing," she added.
It seems like Estes hit a high bar, as Cavallari explained she isn’t going to commit to just anyone.
"I’ll go on a first date with someone and sit there thinking, 'Could you be a stepfather to my children?' And then I’m like, 'No, you suck.' The good thing is I’m not going to waste my time. I have really high standards now because of my kids," she stated at the time.
Since her divorce, the blonde beauty confessed her kids have met only "one person once because they were a fan of his."
"They asked me to go out with him so that they could meet him. I’m very open with them; they know what’s going on in my love life. And they have strong opinions!" she shared of children Camden, 11, Jaxon , 9, and Saylor, 8.
