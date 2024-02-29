Kristin Cavallari, 37, Posts 'Naughty' Quote After Going Public With Boyfriend Mark Estes, 24
What is Kristin Cavallari hinting at?
On Wednesday, February 28, just one day after she revealed her romance with much-younger new beau Mark Estes, 24, The Hills alum, 37, shared a photo of a quote to her Instagram Story.
“You can be as naughty as you want just don’t get caught,” the cheeky message read.
The star’s hard launch of her boyfriend came while the duo was vacationing in Mexico.
"He makes me happy🤍," she shared alongside a selfie of the couple tanned and showing off their soft smiles.
After the debut, one insider spilled details on the duo’s romance, noting, "Kristin and Mark have been taking things slowly and were keeping things private until the news broke today. Both responded to the rumors and are fine with the news about their relationship now being public."
Estes reposted Cavallari’s upload to his Instagram and also shared a loved-up Tik Tok of the pair.
The former Montana Tech University football player's video showed himself and the mother-of-three as they lip synced and acted out the lyrics to Gloriana's "(Kissed You) Good Night."
"Ready to fall," he captioned the post, which featured Cavallari in a bikini and Estes in his swim trunks as they kissed and embraced by the pool.
This is Cavallari’s first public relationship since she finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, in 2022 — however, she was previously romantically linked to comedian Jeff Dye, singer Chase Rice and The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron.
As OK! previously reported, Estes must be a catch, as Cavallari has spoken about how high her standards are when it comes to dating.
"Everyone tells me to get on the apps, but someone can be amazing on paper, and you meet them, and they’re a dud. I want that passion. I feel like if it’s meant to be, he’ll find me. I don’t know where — I hardly ever leave my house! Hopefully it will happen at the grocery store," she said in a September 2023 interview with Us Weekly.
"A lot of guys want to be needed, so I need someone who’s very confident. My life is really great. I love being on my own; I really do. So it has to be someone who can add joy to my life," explained the reality TV star, who shares kids Camden, 11, Jaxon , 9, and Saylor, 8, with Cutler.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I’ve gone out with all types of guys — actors, musicians, businessmen, Joe Schmo down the street … I’ve covered all the bases. This is the first time in my life I’ve been single. My first boyfriend was in eighth grade. Then I met my ex-husband at 23," Cavallari concluded.