Kristin Cavallari Admits She Has 'Really High Standards' When Dating: My Kids 'Have Strong Opinions'

It's been over three years Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler decided to split up, and now the reality star is navigating the dating world one day at a time.

"I’ll go on a first date with someone and sit there thinking, 'Could you be a stepfather to my children?' And then I’m like, 'No, you suck.' The good thing is I’m not going to waste my time. I have really high standards now because of my kids," the 36-year-old told Us Weekly in a new interview about her mindset.