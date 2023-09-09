Kristin Cavallari Admits She Has 'Really High Standards' When Dating: My Kids 'Have Strong Opinions'
It's been over three years Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler decided to split up, and now the reality star is navigating the dating world one day at a time.
"I’ll go on a first date with someone and sit there thinking, 'Could you be a stepfather to my children?' And then I’m like, 'No, you suck.' The good thing is I’m not going to waste my time. I have really high standards now because of my kids," the 36-year-old told Us Weekly in a new interview about her mindset.
The blonde babe, who shares sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, as well as daughter Saylor, 7 with Cutler, confessed the kiddos have only met "one person once because they were a fan of his."
"They asked me to go out with him so that they could meet him. I’m very open with them; they know what’s going on in my love life. And they have strong opinions!" she declared.
The Laguna Beach alum added that searching for someone is "not my priority, but I am open to it."
"Everyone tells me to get on the apps, but someone can be amazing on paper, and you meet them, and they’re a dud. I want that passion. I feel like if it’s meant to be, he’ll find me. I don’t know where — I hardly ever leave my house! Hopefully it will happen at the grocery store," she quipped.
"A lot of guys want to be needed, so I need someone who’s very confident. My life is really great. I love being on my own; I really do. So it has to be someone who can add joy to my life," she continued.
Though the Uncommon James founder has been on a handful of bad dates, she's said she's "lucky" with the men she's met so far. "I’ve gone out with all types of guys — actors, musicians, businessmen, Joe Schmo down the street … I’ve covered all the bases. This is the first time in my life I’ve been single. My first boyfriend was in eighth grade. Then I met my ex-husband at 23," she said.
Earlier this year, Cavallari doubled down on the traits a potential partner must have.
"I'm looking for someone so secure, just so comfortable in their skin, and I really want a buddy, someone I can laugh with and have fun with," she said, adding that the person would be "very good to my kids and a good dad."