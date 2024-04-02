Kristin Cavallari, 37, 'Mulling Over' Having Kids With Boyfriend Mark Estes, 24, as Romance Gets 'Pretty Serious'
Though Kristin Cavallari's three kids — sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, plus daughter Saylor, 8, whom she shares with ex Jay Cutler — are not young children anymore, the reality star, 37, is now thinking about her future with her younger boyfriend, Mark Estes, 24.
"The one thing, I'm not actively thinking about it, is, you know, he wants to have a kid. I'm mulling it over," she shared on the Tuesday, April 2, episode of her "Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari" podcast. "If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid."
"Yeah, I have to. It's become pretty serious, this relationship, I would say… If it's gonna last, I would have to have a kid. I'm good at making babies. Why stop now?" she replied when her bestie Justin Anderson asked her if she was really considering expanding her brood.
The blonde beauty even spoke to her children about her thought process, and they seem to be all in.
"My kids are old enough where they could help. That would be nice," she explained. "If I had another one, obviously, it would be my last, so I would really just take it all in and enjoy it. I did that with Saylor because I thought she would be my last, but I think it would be different now. Because I had all three of mine so close together, it was pure chaos. I blacked out for those years. I don't even remember it. Whereas now I would enjoy it."
The Laguna Beach alum admitted it would feel overwhelming to start over, but she doesn't want to "rob" her boyfriend of the opportunity to have kids.
"It does just keep getting better and better, and every time I hang out with him I just like him more and more," she gushed over the TikTok star. "He's sweet to me. He's so f------ sweet to my kids."
As OK! previously reported, the two messaged on Instagram before their romance took off. "I think just like along with any first date, I was definitely a little nervous," the social media content creator confessed to Page Six. "But yeah, it was great, and yeah, I’d say there was instant chemistry right away."
Despite the 13-year age gap, the pair seem happy with where things are heading.
"You definitely kinda gotta block it out, just kind of have tunnel vision; have a vision of where we’re going and what we want to do in the future," Estes said, referring to criticism. "We don’t let that really get in the way of it."