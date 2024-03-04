'You Go, Girl!': Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Support Kristin Cavallari, 37, Dating a 24-Year-Old
Women supporting women!
Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were discussing the loves lives of celebrities when they gave their opinions on the drama surrounding Kristin Cavallari's new romance with Mark Estes.
Guest star and dating expert Devyn Simone noted that some fans disapproved of the couple since the blonde beauty is 37 and her boyfriend is 24.
"I do have to say in her defense, whenever it’s the other way, no one says one word," Kotb, 59, responded. "I mean, so what? They get on, right?"
Hager, 42, agreed with her pal, declaring of Cavallari, "By the way, good for her!"
"You go, girl!" added Kotb.
Simone also brought up Cavallari's own reaction to haters, as she posted a social media video that she captioned, "When they’re all up in arms that i'm dating a 24 year old. Andddd?"
In the clip, the reality star mouthed the words, "So what are you going to do about it? Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket?"
The Laguna Beach alum — who shares three kids with ex-husband Jay Cutler — debuted her boyfriend last week by posting a selfie with him on Instagram.
"He makes me happy 🤍," she simply captioned the post.
Estes, a former college football player, reposted the upload and also shared a TikTok in which the duo lip synced and acted out some of the lyrics to Gloriana's song "(Kissed You) Good Night."
"Ready to fall," he captioned the clip, which also showed the pair smooch.
According to a source, the couple first met through social media several months ago.
"They’ve been dating longer than people think and have kept it very private," the source spilled to a news outlet. "They’re serious enough now that they were ready to go public. They’re really happy together. He’s been so great to her and is just a really nice guy."
When it comes to their 13-year age gap, a second insider insisted, "He’s not your typical 24-year-old. She’s having a great time and is living her best life with him."
Nonetheless, a third source told a separate news outlet that the pair are taking things "slow."
After splitting from Cutler, 40, in 2020, Cavallari had been romantically linked to comedian Jeff Dye and musician Chase Rice.
Prior to going public with Estes, the jewelry designer admitted it isn't so easy for her to find the right guy.
"I’ll go on a first date with someone and sit there thinking, 'Could you be a stepfather to my children?' And then I’m like, 'No, you suck.' The good thing is I’m not going to waste my time. I have really high standards now because of my kids," she explained in an interview.