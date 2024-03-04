'You Go, Girl!': Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Support Kristin Cavallari, 37, Dating a 24-Year-Old

Guest star and dating expert Devyn Simone noted that some fans disapproved of the couple since the blonde beauty is 37 and her boyfriend is 24.

"I do have to say in her defense, whenever it’s the other way, no one says one word," Kotb, 59, responded. "I mean, so what? They get on, right?"

Hager, 42, agreed with her pal, declaring of Cavallari, "By the way, good for her!"

"You go, girl!" added Kotb.