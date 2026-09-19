NEWS 'The Perfect Woman': Kristin Cavallari Fans Go Wild as She Rocks Low-Cut Top and Lacy Underwear for Hot Campaign Source: MEGA Kristin Cavallari turned heads in a daring look while modeling pieces from her Uncommon James Detour Collection. Taylor Camp Sept. 19 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kristin Cavallari is turning up the heat for her latest Uncommon James campaign. The 39-year-old reality star and entrepreneur modeled pieces from her jewelry brand's new Detour collection in a bold desert-set shoot, rocking a low-cut denim top and white lace underwear while showing off the brand's new accessories.

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Kristin Cavallari Rocks a Low-Cut Denim Top

View this post on Instagram Source: @UNCOMMONJAMES/INSTAGRAM Kristin Cavallari showed off her toned figure in a plunging denim top during the desert-set campain.

Cavallari put her toned figure on display in a fitted light-wash denim corset-style top featuring a plunging neckline. She accessorized the look with pieces from Uncommon James' Detour collection, including layered gold necklaces, hoop earrings and stacked bracelets, while wearing her blonde hair in loose, windswept waves. The campaign was photographed against the rugged backdrop of California's Mojave Desert.

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Kristin Cavallari Pairs Denim With Lacy Underwear

Source: MEGA The 'Laguna Beach' alum paired her cropped denim top with white lace underwear for the bold shoot.

The former Laguna Beach star took the daring ensemble one step further by pairing her cropped denim top with white lace underwear. Cavallari completed the look with slouchy cream-colored boots and a jacket draped off her shoulders as she posed beside a row of roadside mailboxes.

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Kristin Cavallari Fans Go Wild Over the Campaign

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Source: MEGA Fans flooded Kristin Cavallari's comments with praise after she unveiled the head-turning campaign.

Cavallari's followers had plenty to say about the head-turning shoot. "It's giving Britney Spears Crossroads," one person commented, while another demanded, "Drop the leg workout routine immediately." A third praised the collection itself, writing, "DETOUR looks so good on you." Other admirers filled the comments with compliments about Cavallari's appearance, including the fan who dubbed her "the perfect woman."

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Kristin Cavallari Brings Back 'Old-School' Uncommon James

Source: MEGA Kristin Cavallari said the Detour collection brings Uncommon James back to its effortless and edgy roots.

For Cavallari, the campaign wasn't just about unveiling new jewelry; she wanted to return to the aesthetic that helped define her company. "The new Detour collection is here and we're throwing it back to old-school @uncommonjames," she wrote, describing the vibe as "effortless, edgy and the ultimate cool-girl jewelry." Cavallari launched Uncommon James in 2017, and the company has since expanded beyond jewelry into skincare and home products.

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Kristin Cavallari Remains the Face of Her Brand

Source: MEGA Nearly a decade after launching Uncommon James, Kristin Cavallari remains front and center in campaigns for her growing brand.