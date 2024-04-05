Kristin Cavallari Says 'It Makes Me Laugh' That People Think She's 'Paying' Mark Estes, 24, to Be in a Relationship
Kristin Cavallari, 37, isn't letting the haters affect how she feels about her boyfriend, Mark Estes, 24.
After the reality star introduced him to the world via social media, she's gotten some criticism about her age-gap, and she revealed how she leaves the negativity behind.
"By knowing that everyone's opinion on it actually has nothing to do with me. It's for PR! I'm paying him! He's using me! He's gonna leave you! Seeing everyone get so worked up makes me laugh," the blonde beauty, who shares sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, plus daughter Saylor, 8, with ex Jay Cutler, wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 4.
This is hardly the first time the mom-of-three has clapped back at trolls.
“When they’re all up in arms that I’m dating a 24-year-old. Andddd?” she captioned a social media post alongside a video of her lip syncing the words, “So what are you gonna do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?”
As OK! previously reported, the two first started messaging on Instagram, and from there, they felt a spark.
"I think just like along with any first date, I was definitely a little nervous," the social media content creator confessed to Page Six. "But yeah, it was great, and yeah, I’d say there was instant chemistry right away."
Now, the romance continues to get serious, as Cavallari admitted she would be open to expanding her brood.
"The one thing, I'm not actively thinking about it, is, you know, he wants to have a kid. I'm mulling it over," she shared on the Tuesday, April 2, episode of her "Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari" podcast. "If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid."
"Yeah, I have to. It's become pretty serious, this relationship, I would say… If it's gonna last, I would have to have a kid. I'm good at making babies. Why stop now?" she replied when her bestie Justin Anderson asked her if she was serious about adding to her family.
The Very Cavallari alum said she spoke with her kiddos about her idea, and they had no qualms.
"My kids are old enough where they could help. That would be nice," she explained. "If I had another one, obviously, it would be my last, so I would really just take it all in and enjoy it. I did that with Saylor because I thought she would be my last, but I think it would be different now. Because I had all three of mine so close together, it was pure chaos. I blacked out for those years. I don't even remember it. Whereas now I would enjoy it."
"It does just keep getting better and better, and every time I hang out with him I just like him more and more," she gushed over the TikTok star. "He's sweet to me. He's so f------ sweet to my kids."