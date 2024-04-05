Kristin Cavallari Says 'It Makes Me Laugh' That People Think She's 'Paying' Mark Estes, 24, to Be in a Relationship

Kristin Cavallari, 37, isn't letting the haters affect how she feels about her boyfriend, Mark Estes, 24.

After the reality star introduced him to the world via social media, she's gotten some criticism about her age-gap, and she revealed how she leaves the negativity behind.

"By knowing that everyone's opinion on it actually has nothing to do with me. It's for PR! I'm paying him! He's using me! He's gonna leave you! Seeing everyone get so worked up makes me laugh," the blonde beauty, who shares sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, plus daughter Saylor, 8, with ex Jay Cutler, wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 4.