OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Kristin Cavallari
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kristin Cavallari, 37, Flaunts 'M' Necklace After Hitting Back at Trolls About Her New Romance With Mark Estes, 24: Photos

kristincavallaripp
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram
By:

Mar. 8 2024, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kristin Cavallari seems happier than ever after flaunting her new romance with Mark Estes. So much so, the reality star, 37, took to Instagram to show off a necklace with the initial "M" on it. "M," she simply captioned two selfies via Instagram on Friday, March 8.

Of course, people loved seeing the mom-of-three in such a good place following her divorce from Jay Cutler. One person wrote, "She trolling us. 😂," while another said, "Oh she is veryyyyy hard launching now. ❤️."

A third person asked, "Mom or Mark ???"

Article continues below advertisement
kristincavallari
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari wore a necklace with the initial 'M' on it.

"M for Montana boyzzzzz 😂," a fourth person joked, referring to the Montana Boyz, which Estes is a part of.

As OK! previously reported, the Laguna Beach alum revealed she's dating Estes, 24, by simply uploading a selfie, writing, "He makes me happy 🤍."

Article continues below advertisement
kristincavallariig
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

The star revealed the relationship on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Since then, people chimed in on her romance, declaring that she shouldn't be dating someone much younger than her. However, she clapped back.

Cavallari uploaded a TikTok video of herself lipsyncing a voiceover of a woman saying, "So what are you going to do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?"

"When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?" she continued.

MORE ON:
Kristin Cavallari
Article continues below advertisement
kristincavallari
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari split from Jay Cutler in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Cavallari, who split from Cutler in 2020, has been vocal about meeting men in the past few years.

In June 2023, she shared what she was looking for in her next partner. "I've gone on a lot of dates in the last few years, but I don't like a lot of people and I don't [think I'm] picky. I just think it's because I don't have time for bulls---- anymore," she told E! News.

She added, "I like a really manly man, someone who could fix something in the house if it broke instead of calling someone to fix it. I like an outdoorsy guy I like but I think really for where I'm at, it's more just like someone who's so secure in themselves and rock solid in who they are."

Article continues below advertisement
kristincavallari
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari shares three kids with Jay Cutler.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Though not everyone may approve of the Very Cavallari alum's new romance, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are all for it.

"I do have to say in her defense, whenever it’s the other way, no one says one word," Kotb, 59, said of the news. "I mean, so what? They get on, right?"

"By the way, good for her!" Hager, 42, replied.

"You go, girl!" added Kotb.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.