Kristin Cavallari, 37, Flaunts 'M' Necklace After Hitting Back at Trolls About Her New Romance With Mark Estes, 24: Photos

Cavallari, who split from Cutler in 2020, has been vocal about meeting men in the past few years.

In June 2023, she shared what she was looking for in her next partner. "I've gone on a lot of dates in the last few years, but I don't like a lot of people and I don't [think I'm] picky. I just think it's because I don't have time for bulls---- anymore," she told E! News.

She added, "I like a really manly man, someone who could fix something in the house if it broke instead of calling someone to fix it. I like an outdoorsy guy I like but I think really for where I'm at, it's more just like someone who's so secure in themselves and rock solid in who they are."