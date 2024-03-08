Kristin Cavallari, 37, Flaunts 'M' Necklace After Hitting Back at Trolls About Her New Romance With Mark Estes, 24: Photos
Kristin Cavallari seems happier than ever after flaunting her new romance with Mark Estes. So much so, the reality star, 37, took to Instagram to show off a necklace with the initial "M" on it. "M," she simply captioned two selfies via Instagram on Friday, March 8.
Of course, people loved seeing the mom-of-three in such a good place following her divorce from Jay Cutler. One person wrote, "She trolling us. 😂," while another said, "Oh she is veryyyyy hard launching now. ❤️."
A third person asked, "Mom or Mark ???"
"M for Montana boyzzzzz 😂," a fourth person joked, referring to the Montana Boyz, which Estes is a part of.
As OK! previously reported, the Laguna Beach alum revealed she's dating Estes, 24, by simply uploading a selfie, writing, "He makes me happy 🤍."
Since then, people chimed in on her romance, declaring that she shouldn't be dating someone much younger than her. However, she clapped back.
Cavallari uploaded a TikTok video of herself lipsyncing a voiceover of a woman saying, "So what are you going to do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?"
"When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?" she continued.
Cavallari, who split from Cutler in 2020, has been vocal about meeting men in the past few years.
In June 2023, she shared what she was looking for in her next partner. "I've gone on a lot of dates in the last few years, but I don't like a lot of people and I don't [think I'm] picky. I just think it's because I don't have time for bulls---- anymore," she told E! News.
She added, "I like a really manly man, someone who could fix something in the house if it broke instead of calling someone to fix it. I like an outdoorsy guy I like but I think really for where I'm at, it's more just like someone who's so secure in themselves and rock solid in who they are."
Though not everyone may approve of the Very Cavallari alum's new romance, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are all for it.
"I do have to say in her defense, whenever it’s the other way, no one says one word," Kotb, 59, said of the news. "I mean, so what? They get on, right?"
"By the way, good for her!" Hager, 42, replied.
"You go, girl!" added Kotb.