Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Her Toned Abs During Las Vegas Trip — See The Snap!

As OK! previously reported, the Laguna Beach alum has been comfortable with her physique these days, as she posted a photo of herself in a bikini in June.

"I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go," she captioned the picture.