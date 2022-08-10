Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Her Toned Abs During Las Vegas Trip — See The Snap!
Kristin Cavallari is feeling herself! The reality star, 35, took some snaps from her trip to Las Vegas, and she couldn't help but show off her toned abs in the process.
"24hrs in Sin City," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a black sports bra and sweatpants as she stood by the hotel window.
Of course, people couldn't help but compliment the blonde babe's snap. One person wrote, "Always stunning beauty," while another added, "This is such a great picture."
A third person shared, "Just. So. Sexy."
As OK! previously reported, the Laguna Beach alum has been comfortable with her physique these days, as she posted a photo of herself in a bikini in June.
"I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go," she captioned the picture.
These days, the mom-of-three seems happier than ever, especially now that she's a single lady after her divorce from Jay Cutler.
“It was just time,” she said of why they called it quits. “Nothing major happened. At the end, it was just time. … It’s the scariest thing. It’s always the saddest thing. I mean, it’s so many emotions, but it can also be the best thing. It was toxic period, end of story. That’s all I need to say."