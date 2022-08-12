'I'm Not Going Down That Road With Her': Jay Cutler Gets Heated After Kristin Cavallari Called Their Marriage 'Toxic'
After Kristin Cavallari spoke negatively about her marriage to Jay Cutler, the football player responded — and he didn't hold back, even insisting the remarks were "comical."
“If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff. I’m not going to go down that road about her. I mean, she’s still the mother of my kids,” the athlete said, adding that the reality star's feelings have “changed over the course of the last two and a half years."
Cutler, who shares sons Camden, Jaxon and daughter Saylor with the Laguna Beach star, added that he never cheated on Cavallari, and he doesn't think filming Very Cavallari ruined their relationship.
“It’s changed over the years. I guess she fell out of love. Or it was toxic. Depends on the day I guess,” he said. “It’s been two and a half years. Why are we doing this? We’re done here.”
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-three, 35, gave fans more insight into why their relationship ended.
“Basically I called off the engagement [for] the same reason I got a divorce, and so I guess if there’s any takeaway from that is you can’t ignore red flags,” Cavallari said. “People don’t change, and you’ve got to trust your gut," she shared.
The businesswoman ultimately decided that she needed to pull the plug on her marriage, but it took her a "few years" to go through with it.
“It was just time,” she said. “Nothing major happened. At the end, it was just time. … It’s the scariest thing. It’s always the saddest thing. I mean, it’s so many emotions, but it can also be the best thing.”
“It was toxic period, end of story. That’s all I need to say," she stated.
Cutler spoke on Sofia Franklin's podcast "Sofia with an F."