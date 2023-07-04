Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Svelte Figure in Black Bikini for Steamy Bathroom Selfie
Kristin Cavallari isn't afraid to flaunt what she's got!
On Sunday, July 2, the blonde beauty, 36, was feeling herself when she posted a photo from her hotel bathroom — only wearing a black skimpy bikini.
The cookbook author, who was previously married to Jay Cutler, also uploaded a snap of herself wearing an orange dress, in addition to one in a white bikini.
As OK! previously reported, Cavallari, who shares Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 9, as well as daughter Saylor, 7, with the football player, is anything but shy when posting thirst traps on the internet.
In August 2022, the reality star shared snaps from her getaway. "24hrs in Sin City," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a black sports bra and sweatpants as she stood by the hotel window.
Of course, people couldn't help but compliment the blonde babe's snap. One person wrote, "Always stunning beauty," while another added, "This is such a great picture."
Recently, in March, the Laguna Beach alum glowed while wearing a two-piece swimsuit on vacation.
- Kristin Cavallari Says Her 3 Kids Aren't Interested in Reality TV: 'They Want to Be YouTube Stars'
- Kristin Cavallari Is 'Actively Dating' For 'The First Time' After Her Divorce From NFL Star Jay Cutler: 'I'm Having Fun'
- Fans Go Wild After Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Toned Body In Revealing Bikini Photos: 'One Hot Momma'
Though the mom-of-three — who split from Cutler in 2020 — has been on dates since her divorce, she admitted it's not her first priority.
"I'm not overwhelmed, because there's not a lot going on," she told E! News. "It's really not important to me right now. It's just not with where I'm at in my life."
“I've had a lot of fun in the last few years, just really focusing on my friends and getting to hang out with my friends again, because I didn't get to do that for a long time,” she explained. “Really, when you're having little babies and three babies, essentially, at one point in time, that was my world. And so it's been nice to just have fun again."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Uncommon James founder also noted what she's looking for in her next relationship and why she may stay away from the online apps going forward.
“Anyone can be great on paper, and you gotta have that chemistry,” she shared. “I want to meet someone organically.”