Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Svelte Figure in Black Bikini for Steamy Bathroom Selfie

kristincavallari pp
Source: @kristincavalarri/instagram
By:

Jul. 3 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Kristin Cavallari isn't afraid to flaunt what she's got!

On Sunday, July 2, the blonde beauty, 36, was feeling herself when she posted a photo from her hotel bathroom — only wearing a black skimpy bikini.

kristin
Source: @kristincavalarri/instagram

The cookbook author, who was previously married to Jay Cutler, also uploaded a snap of herself wearing an orange dress, in addition to one in a white bikini.

As OK! previously reported, Cavallari, who shares Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 9, as well as daughter Saylor, 7, with the football player, is anything but shy when posting thirst traps on the internet.

In August 2022, the reality star shared snaps from her getaway. "24hrs in Sin City," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a black sports bra and sweatpants as she stood by the hotel window.

Of course, people couldn't help but compliment the blonde babe's snap. One person wrote, "Always stunning beauty," while another added, "This is such a great picture."

kristin
Source: @kristincavalarri/instagram
Recently, in March, the Laguna Beach alum glowed while wearing a two-piece swimsuit on vacation.

MORE ON:
Kristin Cavallari

Though the mom-of-three — who split from Cutler in 2020 — has been on dates since her divorce, she admitted it's not her first priority.

"I'm not overwhelmed, because there's not a lot going on," she told E! News. "It's really not important to me right now. It's just not with where I'm at in my life."

kristin
Source: @kristincavalarri/instagram

“I've had a lot of fun in the last few years, just really focusing on my friends and getting to hang out with my friends again, because I didn't get to do that for a long time,” she explained. “Really, when you're having little babies and three babies, essentially, at one point in time, that was my world. And so it's been nice to just have fun again."

The Uncommon James founder also noted what she's looking for in her next relationship and why she may stay away from the online apps going forward.

“Anyone can be great on paper, and you gotta have that chemistry,” she shared. “I want to meet someone organically.”

