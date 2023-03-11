OK Magazine
Fans Go Wild After Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Toned Body In Revealing Bikini Photos: 'One Hot Momma'

Mar. 11 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Kristin Cavallari took to Instagram on Saturday, March 11, to share some scandalous bikini photos with her social media followers.

The reality TV star's skin was glowing as she smirked at the camera in a black, two-piece swimsuit, with her hair pulled back into a relaxed ponytail. “…But she’s a mother 😱,” the Uncommon James founder captioned the playful snapshots.

Fans went wild for the revealing snaps in Cavallari’s comments section with one writing, “Yeah MOTHER EFFING STUNNING 🙌👏."

“One hot momma 🙌🔥,” a user said, while another added, “A mother, yes…but a woman first. ❤️‍🔥.”

“Love this! The amount of times mothers get crap for wanting to be themselves is awful," an additional follower pointed out. "You look amazing and happy and that’s what matters.. spread the confidence girl. Love it 🔥👏.”

This comes nearly three years after the mother-of-three’s split from ex-husband Jay Cutler — and this smoking single mama has been playing the field.

On Rachel Bilson’s “Broad Ideas” podcast the fashion designer spilled about her love life, admitting her DM’s have been full of potential suitors after the news of her divorce dropped, but she added that there are also “a lot of married men.”

“Clearly, I’m not ready for a relationship because I’m attracting all of these unavailable men,” Cavallari continued.

“I’ve gotten a lot of 29-year-olds. I’ve dated a lot of kids in their 20s and I’m like, ‘This is silly. I need someone who’s established,’” she noted.

MORE ON:
Kristin Cavallari
The TV personality further divulged she is holding men to a “higher standard” than she did when she met Cutler.

Cavallari and the pro football player were married for 10 years before their 2020 divorce. The pair share children Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7.

The New York Times bestselling author explained that it is unlikely she will have another child in a future relationship, saying, “It would be so hard for me to go back and have another one because my baby is seven and I can’t imagine going back and doing it all again. So, unless I met the love of my freaking life and he wanted one and didn’t have any, maybe, but like, I don’t think so.”

