OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Kristin Cavallari
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Kristin Cavallari Advised Boyfriend Mark Estes and The Montana Boyz to 'Keep a Level Head' While Juggling TikTok Fame

kristin cavallari teaching montana boyz keep level head
Source: @KRISTINCAVALLARI/INSTAGRAM, Courtesy of The Montana Boyz
By:

Apr. 22 2024, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Since Kristin Cavallari knows what it's like to grow up in the spotlight, it makes sense she is teaching her boyfriend, Mark Estes, who is part of the group The Montana Boyz, Kaleb Winterburn and Kade Wilcoxabout juggling their newfound TikTok fame.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @MONTANA.BOYZ/TIKTOK

Kristin Cavallari is dating Mark Estes

"Kristin taught me to not get ahead of myself," Winterburn exclusively tells OK!. "She told me 'Just stay in your lane and keep a level head,' but also 'don't get too excited about anything, don't get too sad about anything, and just keep going every day.'"

The Montana Boyz rose to fame on the popular social media app TikTok while showcasing their bond, love of country music and quintessential Montana lifestyle. Since Estes and Cavallari debuted their romance, the blonde beauty has popped into some of their videos.

Article continues below advertisement
kristin cavallari teaching montana boyz keep level head
Source: Courtesy of The Montana Boyz

Mark Estes, Kaleb Winterburn and Kade Wilcox found fame on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from Estes' romance with the Laguna Beach alum, the group is focused on maintaining their Western values and roots.

"We're just a bunch of good dudes from Montana that became best friends and then threw up a TikTok one day and kept going with it, and now we're viral," Kade Wilcox says.

"We kind of got lucky," Estes adds. "We were just going around and did a TikTok and then a couple did well. So we're like, 'We'll give it a shot.'"

Article continues below advertisement
kristin cavallari teaching montana boyz keep level head
Source: @THEMONTANABOYZ/INSTAGRAM

Kristin Cavallari often shows off her boyfriend, Mark Estes, on Instagram.

MORE ON:
Kristin Cavallari
Article continues below advertisement

The trio's bromance began while pursuing sports, as they were Division 1 football players at Montana State University and Montana Tech University.

"We all played football together, so I think that made our transition to being influencers easier," Estes admits. "It's like we're a team, and we have two teammates, so we get to work with each other day in and day out."

Article continues below advertisement

"We had a brotherhood built in from being teammates," Estes continues. "And I'd say the advice I like to give groups of friends is just to be loyal to each other with the things they care about. There are many different facets [of friendship], but caring about what they care about matters."

Article continues below advertisement
kristin cavallari teaching montana boyz keep level head
Source: @THEMONTANABOYZ/INSTAGRAM

The Montana Boyz have over 15 million likes on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Although Estes, Winterburn and Wilcox love their hometown, the triad currently resides in Nashville, Tenn.

"Nashville fit our vibe with the country music world, and we just thought there'd be a lot of opportunity coming from Montana to Nashville," Winterburn notes.

"We're getting used to the city life," Estes admits when discussing living in the state's capital. "We're super busy every day, and we're just trying to get everything figured out."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.