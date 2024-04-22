Kristin Cavallari Advised Boyfriend Mark Estes and The Montana Boyz to 'Keep a Level Head' While Juggling TikTok Fame

"Kristin taught me to not get ahead of myself," Winterburn exclusively tells OK!. "She told me 'Just stay in your lane and keep a level head,' but also 'don't get too excited about anything, don't get too sad about anything, and just keep going every day.'"

The Montana Boyz rose to fame on the popular social media app TikTok while showcasing their bond, love of country music and quintessential Montana lifestyle. Since Estes and Cavallari debuted their romance, the blonde beauty has popped into some of their videos.