Kristin Cavallari's Much-Younger Boyfriend Bonds With Her Son as His Romance With Reality Star Intensifies: See the Sweet Snap
Kristin Cavallari's kids are getting along well with her new man.
On Sunday, March 17, the Laguna Beach alum captured a heartwarming moment between her boyfriend, Mark Estes, 24, and one of her sons as they strolled down a walkway during a casual weekend outing.
In the sweet snap, which the reality star simply captioned with a white heart emoji, the Montana Boyz TikTok star could be seen walking in camouflage pants, sneakers, a white jacket and a black hat, alongside Cavallari's son, who sported red plaid pants, sneakers, a tan-colored sweatshirt and a black beanie.
The bonding moment came less than one week after the blonde beauty revealed via her "Let's Be Honest" podcast that Estes had already formed a positive relationship with his girlfriend's three kids — Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8 — all of whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler.
"This is the real first guy I'd say they've met. When Montana [Estes] came to pick me up, the boys were like, 'Can I show you my room?' Like, Montana's upstairs with my kids, seeing their rooms. My boys were so excited about him," Cavallari explained during the Monday, March 11, podcast episode.
"I think more than anything, my kids were really excited for me," The Hills star expressed. "My kids really wanna see me happy. And I've been really good about separating my dating life from their life."
The former college football player even seemed to find some new texting buddies, as Cavallari said her kids asked for his number in order to keep in contact with him as much as they pleased.
"They've been texting all day, every day since [meeting]. And this has been going on for weeks and weeks," she detailed.
While Cavallari, 37, faced backlash for the pair's 13-year age gap, the MTV alum quickly made it clear she doesn't care what the haters have to say about her newfound love.
"The age thing was a hang-up [at first]. Now, I don’t give a f--- and I’m all in with this guy and I don’t actually care what anybody thinks," she confessed during the podcast episode. "I really think age is just a number."
Cavallari continued: "It’s what you’ve been through in your life, how you were raised. There are just so many factors that go into maturity other than age."
While she's comfortable with the lovebirds' difference in age, the reality star admitted she "understands what it looks like to the outside world."
"Me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was searching out. It’s not something that I at all ever thought would ever happen," she acknowledged, however, Cavallari insisted: "He is not a typical 24-year-old."