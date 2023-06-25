Kroy Biermann Shares Prompts On 'Self-Reflection and Improvement' As Messy Divorce From Kim Zolciak Continues
Kroy Biermann got deep!
On Friday, June 23, the former NFL star took to Instagram to share a message of advice from a book he'd been perusing.
"I came across a really cool part of the book that I was reading today, and it suggested that I praise myself according to several specific character traits," he said in the clip, which he posted along with images of six questions from the unnamed work.
Some of the inquiries included, "When have you taken initiative to right a wrong?" and "What skills are you working to hone?"
He added that these queries were to "reflect upon, answer and journal on to see where I am in my journey of self-improvement."
"I wanted to share that with you guys today in hopes that it helps somebody in their journey and their self-reflection and improvement," he noted. "Let me know what you guys think, and I wish you guys all the best in your own journey in this thing we call life."
Along with the footage he penned a message giving credit to the author of the book, saying, "Knowledge credit to former WWII pilot George Leonard. '…the opportunity to yield to destructive impulses, to sacrifice for others, to live vividly in the moment.'"
In response to the upload, fans showed their support for the father-of-six who shares twins Kane and Kaia 9, son Kash, 10, and son Kroy Jr., 11, with estranged wife Kim Zolciak, as well as her two daughters he formally adopted years ago Ariana, 21, and Brielle, 26.
"I am so grateful for the support and positivity. I wish I could reply to ALL of you personally! Please know that I see EVERYONES comments and I appreciate them so very much!! Love you all!!" Biermann wrote about all the positive remarks in his comments section.
As OK! previously reported, the athlete's reflections came amid his messy divorce with Zolciak. As the two continue their legal battle, Biermann was not the only one to share seemingly pointed messages about the pair's complicated relationship.
On May 25, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum posted a cryptic quote that may have been a veiled dig at her ex-lover.
"Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discussed their disrespect that trigged you," the Instagram Story read.
"READ THAT AGAIN," the Bravo star added.