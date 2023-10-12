Kyle Richards Ditches Wedding Ring for Shopping Spree After Mauricio Umansky Confirms Separation
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are on the same page when it come to their separation.
Though the pair first brushed off divorce rumors, the real estate guru finally confirmed they were not together romantically at the moment, and on Tuesday, October 10, the Halloween actress was seen without her wedding ring.
Richards, 54, was shopping at HomeGoods in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black leggings, colorful sneakers and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
The star, who had her brunette locks down in a straightened style, picked up a few Christmas decorations.
A few days earlier, her estranged husband revealed in an interview that though they're "officially separated," the pair is "not throwing in the towel."
"We're fighting for this. We've been married for 27 years," he declared. "Kyle is my best friend, she's an amazing human, I love her... And marriages go through difficult times, sometimes, and that's what we're dealing with right now."
"We'll let our fans know when we know what our life is gonna be like, but in the mean time, we're fighting [for our marriage]," he added.
Umansky also noted that their struggles will be shown on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"You're gonna see our relationship kind of leading into the difficult parts of the relationship, there's no question about all that," said the Dancing With the Stars contestant. "But it's gonna be a really fun, entertaining season for people who like to watch drama — there's gonna be a lot of drama, that's for sure."
On the most recent episode of DWTS, Umansky admitted that the debut of the RHOBH trailer caused him to mess up his routine.
"Right before the dance, the trailer for the [upcoming season of] Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came out about my marriage, and my kids were in the [Dancing With the Stars] audience, and I wasn't addressing it with them," he said.
In one scene from the video, the estranged couple sat down with their girls, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 34, Alexia Umansky, 27, Sophia Umansky, 23, and Portia Umansky, 15, to tell them about how they would be taking time apart.
"We are a very strong family, and we always will be," the matriarch told their teary-eyed children. "Always will be. Nothing can change that."
The pair got married in 1996, two years after they first met.
