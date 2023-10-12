Kyle Richards Ditches Wedding Ring for Shopping Spree After Mauricio Umansky Confirms Separation

"We'll let our fans know when we know what our life is gonna be like, but in the mean time, we're fighting [for our marriage]," he added.

Umansky also noted that their struggles will be shown on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"You're gonna see our relationship kind of leading into the difficult parts of the relationship, there's no question about all that," said the Dancing With the Stars contestant. "But it's gonna be a really fun, entertaining season for people who like to watch drama — there's gonna be a lot of drama, that's for sure."