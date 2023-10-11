Mauricio Umansky Blames Shocking 'RHOBH' Trailer for Messing Up 'DWTS' Performance

"Right before the dance, the trailer for the [upcoming season of] Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came out about my marriage, and my kids were in the [Dancing With the Stars] audience, and I wasn't addressing it with them," Umansky explained of the clip that showcased the downfall of his relationship with Kyle Richards.

During the October 3 episode of DWTS, the Buying Beverly Hills cast member, 53, lost track of where he was in the choreography and began improvising his moves. "I missed a big chunk of my dance, but I kept it going, and it was really the votes that kept me in it," he explained in an Instagram post of his flub.