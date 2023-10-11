Mauricio Umansky Blames Shocking 'RHOBH' Trailer for Messing Up 'DWTS' Performance
Mauricio Umansky's mind was preoccupied during a recent Dancing With the Stars performance.
During the Tuesday, October 10, episode of the hit competition show, the real estate broker admitted to his partner, Emma Slater, that the release of the dramatic trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 shook him so much that it made him mess up his dance routine last week.
"Right before the dance, the trailer for the [upcoming season of] Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came out about my marriage, and my kids were in the [Dancing With the Stars] audience, and I wasn't addressing it with them," Umansky explained of the clip that showcased the downfall of his relationship with Kyle Richards.
During the October 3 episode of DWTS, the Buying Beverly Hills cast member, 53, lost track of where he was in the choreography and began improvising his moves. "I missed a big chunk of my dance, but I kept it going, and it was really the votes that kept me in it," he explained in an Instagram post of his flub.
Bravo released the highly anticipated preview of the beloved reality series after weeks of rumors about the state of their romance. "Complete strangers are like, 'You made us believe in true love, and now it's all...'" the Halloween actress, 54, sobbed over her separation from her spouse of nearly three decades.
The sneak peek also featured the estranged couple fighting and documented the widespread speculation over the nature of Richards' relationship with country star Morgan Wade.
In a heartbreaking moment, the former boutique owner and Umansky sat down with their girls, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 34, Alexia Umansky, 27, Sophia Umansky, 23, and Portia Umansky,15, to tell them about starting this new chapter of their lives.
"We are a very strong family, and we always will be," the matriarch tells their teary-eyed children. "Always will be. Nothing can change that."
As OK! previously shared, reports surfaced earlier this summer that the longtime pair was separated after tying the knot in 1996. In the following days, Richards and Umansky addressed the situation on social media.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year," they began. "The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."