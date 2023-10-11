OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mauricio Umansky
OK LogoNEWS

Mauricio Umansky Blames Shocking 'RHOBH' Trailer for Messing Up 'DWTS' Performance

mauritio abc pp
Source: ABC
By:

Oct. 11 2023, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Mauricio Umansky's mind was preoccupied during a recent Dancing With the Stars performance.

During the Tuesday, October 10, episode of the hit competition show, the real estate broker admitted to his partner, Emma Slater, that the release of the dramatic trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 shook him so much that it made him mess up his dance routine last week.

Article continues below advertisement
mauritioumasky
Source: mega

Mauricio Umansky was deeply affected by the release of the 'RHOBH' trailer.

"Right before the dance, the trailer for the [upcoming season of] Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came out about my marriage, and my kids were in the [Dancing With the Stars] audience, and I wasn't addressing it with them," Umansky explained of the clip that showcased the downfall of his relationship with Kyle Richards.

During the October 3 episode of DWTS, the Buying Beverly Hills cast member, 53, lost track of where he was in the choreography and began improvising his moves. "I missed a big chunk of my dance, but I kept it going, and it was really the votes that kept me in it," he explained in an Instagram post of his flub.

Article continues below advertisement
mauricio umansky
Source: mega

Mauricio Umansky messed up his 'DWTS' routine after the 'RHOBH' trailer dropped.

Bravo released the highly anticipated preview of the beloved reality series after weeks of rumors about the state of their romance. "Complete strangers are like, 'You made us believe in true love, and now it's all...'" the Halloween actress, 54, sobbed over her separation from her spouse of nearly three decades.

The sneak peek also featured the estranged couple fighting and documented the widespread speculation over the nature of Richards' relationship with country star Morgan Wade.

Article continues below advertisement
mauritiio abc
Source: abc

The downfall of Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards' marriage will be featured on Season 13 of 'RHOBH.'

MORE ON:
Mauricio Umansky

In a heartbreaking moment, the former boutique owner and Umansky sat down with their girls, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 34, Alexia Umansky, 27, Sophia Umansky, 23, and Portia Umansky,15, to tell them about starting this new chapter of their lives.

"We are a very strong family, and we always will be," the matriarch tells their teary-eyed children. "Always will be. Nothing can change that."

Article continues below advertisement
mauritioumansky
Source: mega

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards separated after tying the knot in 1996.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

As OK! previously shared, reports surfaced earlier this summer that the longtime pair was separated after tying the knot in 1996. In the following days, Richards and Umansky addressed the situation on social media.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year," they began. "The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.