Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio Umansky Calls Morgan Wade 'Great' After the Ladies Are Spotted on 'Intimate' Outing
Mauricio Umansky is a huge fan of Morgan Wade!
The new Dancing With the Stars contestant was caught leaving rehearsals for the competition show in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 14, when he was asked what he thought about his estranged wife Kyle Richards' extremely close pal.
"I love Morgan. Yeah, she's great," Umansky told a photographer as he made his way out of practicing for his dance debut with partner Emma Slater. The real estate broker also confirmed that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star would be in the audience to cheer him on but was unsure if Wade would attend with her.
Umansky and Richards have been through a lot over the past year, as the pair allegedly separated after nearly three decades of marriage. "You know, we’re hanging in there. We’re working through all of our things, which everybody knows about, and we’re just taking it day by day," the Buying Beverly Hills star explained of his current relationship with the Halloween actress — who began hanging out with Wade in 2022.
As OK! previously reported, Richards and "The Night" singer were spotted getting cozy while in Paris. According to an eyewitness, the two were "constantly leaning in toward one another, even when not speaking," and looking "very intimate" while engaging in a lot of "playful touching.
Rumors swirled about the reality star and Wade's relationship for months, especially after the former child actress starred as the musician's love interest in her recent music video. However, both have maintained they are simply very close friends.
"I heard Morgan on the radio. I heard 'Wilder Days' and then I went to all the others and I was like, 'Wow, this girl is blowing me away with her voice and lyrics. And I looked her up on Instagram and I was like, 'Oh, the tattoos and everything. I wasn't expecting all that," Richards explained of how she first discovered Wade.
