Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio Umansky Calls Morgan Wade 'Great' After the Ladies Are Spotted on 'Intimate' Outing

"I love Morgan. Yeah, she's great," Umansky told a photographer as he made his way out of practicing for his dance debut with partner Emma Slater. The real estate broker also confirmed that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star would be in the audience to cheer him on but was unsure if Wade would attend with her.

Umansky and Richards have been through a lot over the past year, as the pair allegedly separated after nearly three decades of marriage. "You know, we’re hanging in there. We’re working through all of our things, which everybody knows about, and we’re just taking it day by day," the Buying Beverly Hills star explained of his current relationship with the Halloween actress — who began hanging out with Wade in 2022.